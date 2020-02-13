Shorthanded Hawks head to Indiana

IOWA CITY — With reserve forward Cordell Pemsl on the sidelines for one game, the Iowa basketball team will need to make a few adjustments Thursday night when it visits Indiana.

Luka Garza, who has scored 20 or more points in nine consecutive games and is fifth in the country in scoring, may need to play a few more minutes. So will senior Ryan Kriener.

And it also will mean an increased role for former walk-on Riley Till.

However, it works out, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery didn’t seem the least bit worried Wednesday even though this leaves him with only eight scholarship players for a challenging Big Ten road game.

The 6-foot-7 Till, a high school teammate of Pemsl at Dubuque Wahlert, has played only 73 minutes all season, totaling nine points and 11 rebounds.

“Riley’s got good size, he’s bouncy, he’s smart, he really has a keen sense of what we need, what his strengths are, what his weaknesses are,’’ McCaffery said. “He plays to his strengths and away from his weaknesses. I have full confidence in him.’’

Pemsl, who averages about 12 minutes per game off the bench, was suspended for this contest after being arrested at about 1 a.m. Monday for driving without a valid license.