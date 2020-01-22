Rutgers no pushover this season

IOWA CITY — Back when Fran McCaffery was in college, Rutgers was pretty good.

The Scarlet Knights went 22-9 in the 1978-79 season and finished that campaign rated 18th in the Associated Press poll.

They hadn’t been ranked since. Until this week.

The Knights popped into the Top 25 at No. 24 on Monday and will take the court with a national ranking next to their name for the first time in 40 years when they visit McCaffery’s 19th-ranked Iowa team on Wednesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“They play really hard,’’ McCaffery said. “They’re physical. They have depth. Not a lot of drop-off when they go to the bench at all. They have size. They’re contesting you at the rim as well as putting pressure on the ball.’’

McCaffery has known Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell for a long time, dating back to Pikiell’s decade as the head coach at Stony Brook. He knew there was a good chance his friend would get Rutgers pointed in the right direction after the Knights won only nine conference games in their first four years in the Big Ten.

It has taken him four years, but Pikiell has the Scarlet Knights sniffing their first NCAA Tournament berth in 29 years.