Red Raiders riddle Cyclones
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Red Raiders riddle Cyclones

  • 0
AMES (AP) -- Jahmi’us Ramsey scored a game-high 25 points, Kyler Edwards added 19 points and Texas Tech routed Iowa State 87-57 Saturday night.

The Red Raiders (18-9, 9-5 Big 12) drained 15 of their first 19 shots, sank five of their first seven 3-point attempts and went 10 of 11 from the free throw line to build a 51-35 halftime lead. Ramsey and Edwards combined for 11 assists and Kevin McCullar grabbed nine rebounds for Texas Tech, which improved to 3-4 on the road in conference play.

Solomon Young led Iowa State (11-16, 4-10) with 16 points and Rasir Bolton added 13 points.

The Cyclones led 18-17 midway through the first half, but a 16-4 Red Raiders run spanning 4:28 blew the game open.

Texas Tech cooled off considerably in the second half, but still finished 32 of 56 from the field (57 %), while limiting Iowa State to 36% shooting. The Red Raiders led by double digits the final 24:30 of the game and have won five of their past six games.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders swept the season series against the Cyclones for the second straight season. Texas Tech’s win Saturday put it a full two games ahead of West Virginia for third place in the conference standings. The Red Raiders are 9-5. The Mountaineers are 7-7.

Iowa State: The Cyclones had won four of their past five home games, but Saturday marked their third double-digit home loss of the season against the Big 12’s top three teams. Iowa State has shot 36% or worse in each of those setbacks.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Plays at Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Iowa State: Plays host to TCU on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Big 12 standings

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;13;1;24;2

Kansas;13;1;24;3

Texas Tech;9;5;18;9

W. Virginia;7;7;19;8

Oklahoma;7;7;17;10

Texas;6;8;16;11

TCU;6;8;15;12

Iowa St.;4;10;11;16

Oklahoma St.;3;11;13;14

Kansas St.;2;12;9;18

Texas Tech 87, Iowa St. 57

TEXAS TECH (18-9) -- Holyfield 3-4 4-4 10, Edwards 7-10 3-3 19, McCullar 2-5 2-3 6, Moretti 3-6 2-2 9, Ramsey 11-22 1-2 25, Shannon 3-6 1-1 7, Savrasov 2-2 0-0 5, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Tchewa 0-0 2-2 2, Nadolny 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 32-56 17-19 87.

IOWA ST. (11-16) -- Jacobson 1-5 4-7 6, Young 5-6 6-6 16, Bolton 5-11 1-1 13, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Nixon 4-15 0-1 9, Lewis 3-8 2-2 8, Grill 0-2 0-0 0, Conditt 0-2 1-2 1, Griffin 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 19-53 15-23 57.

Halftime -- Texas Tech 51-35. 3-point goals -- Texas Tech 6-16 (Edwards 2-4, Ramsey 2-5, Savrasov 1-1, Moretti 1-4, Holyfield 0-1, Shannon 0-1), Iowa St. 4-13 (Bolton 2-3, Jackson 1-2, Nixon 1-5, Lewis 0-1, Grill 0-2). Fouled out -- Shannon, Bolton, Jackson. Rebounds -- Texas Tech 31 (McCullar 11), Iowa St. 28 (Jacobson 10). Assists -- Texas Tech 15 (Ramsey 7), Iowa St. 8 (Bolton, Nixon, Lewis 2). Total fouls -- Texas Tech 22, Iowa St. 23.

