Prohm says ISU will have to adjust

Guards Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon are both well below their career averages. Bolton is at 30 percent — he was at 35 percent at Penn State — and Nixon is at 23 percent — he was at 33 percent at Colorado State.

“I hate taking away guys’ confidence and telling them not to shoot wide open shots at this level, but we have to make an emphasis of driving it when we can and throw it inside when we can,” Prohm said.

Not making shots they feel they should make has put the players in a precarious situation.

“(Poor shooting) makes it really hard to win games,” Jacobson said. “We have to find ways to keep ourselves in it. We have to have confidence but we can’t expect the shots to go in. We have to find other ways to keep ourselves in games. Holding teams to 50-60 points is what it looks like we’re going to have to do.

“We have guys who can shoot and shoot all the time and for whatever reason, it’s not going in the basket during games. We just have to stay confident and find other ways to compete.”

