CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — It's just two games in, but Oregon State is already showing confidence.
Tres Tinkle had 27 points, including a pair of key 3-pointers in the final moments, and the Beavers held off a late rally by Iowa State for an 80-74 victory on Saturday.
Tinkle added 11 rebounds for Oregon State (2-0), while Kylor Kelley contributed 15 points and seven rebounds.
Oregon State led by as many as 11 points in the second half but the Cyclones closed in late and the two teams wrestled for the lead down the stretch. Rasir Bolton's jumper got Iowa State within 72-71 with 3:07 left. After Ethan Thompson missed free throws for the Beavers, Bolton's layup put the Cyclones in front.
Tinkle answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Oregon State a 78-73 lead with 55 seconds left and Iowa State could not catch up.
Tyrese Haliburton had 15 points, all coming in the second half, as well as 12 assists and seven rebounds for the Cyclones (1-1). Bolton had 16 points and George Conditt added 14.
The 6-foot-7 Tinkle was an all-Pac-12 selection last season and explored early entry into the NBA Draft, but ultimately decided to return for his senior year under his dad, Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle.
"Our guys never got too down. We just kept telling them, 'Keep punching away, keep chopping wood,'" Wayne Tinkle said.
The Beavers hit 12 of 21 3-point attempts, with Tinkle leading the way with six 3s.
"He's a great player," said Haliburton. "We were roommates at Nike Camp (in San Diego last summer), so we've known each other since then. I knew he would come out and be aggressive, especially in crunch time. I knew they were going to him: Big-time players make big-time plays."
Among those in the crowd was Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey, as well as a number of NBA scouts. It was a chance to get a look at Haliburton, who turned heads in the Under-19 World Cup.
"I was kind of frustrated at myself at halftime just because I probably only took one shot," Haliburton said. "I've got to be more aggressive for us to be successful during the year, so I knew in the second half I was going to have to come out and be aggressive."
The Cyclones host Northern Illinois on Tuesday.
