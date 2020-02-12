Oklahoma KOs Iowa State

“Just a horrendous defensive effort in the second (half), horrendous effort," Prohm said. “We just got smacked."

Terrence Lewis scored 17 points and Solomon Young added 12 for the Cyclones.

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to put the Sooners up 40-36 at the break.

“The last ten seconds of the first half was a total mishap," Prohm said. “We just came out of a timeout. We had to guys run into each other and turn it over. If we just hold the ball were down one. They go down hit a 3three at the buzzer and we went from looking to lead to being down four."

Doolittle scored 15 points in the first half. The Sooners scored the first six points of the second half, including two layups by Williams, to take a 10-point lead.

Williams drove the lane and threw down a hard one-handed dunk to put the Sooners up 60-51 with just over 12 minutes remaining.

Manek and Jamal Bieniemy made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Oklahoma a 68-53 lead with just under 10 minutes to play, and the Sooners stretched the lead from there.

Prohm refused to blame the result on Haliburton's absence.