Northern Iowa wins fourth straight game against Loyola 69-56

The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team notched its fourth straight win on Friday with a 69-56 home victory against Loyala University-Chicago.

At the McCleod Center in Cedar Falls, the Panthers would come from behind in the first quarter to build a lead that slowly crept into the double digits. But the two teams were near evenly matched in the first half and according to Head Coach Tanya Warren, it’s a testament to their talent and honed skill on the court.

“They’re well coached. They have some really good players,” Warren said. “They run their stuff extremely well and that’s the balance of this league. There’s no gimme, you have to be ready to play.”

The game would start in Northern Iowa’s favor with a free throw from senior forward Bre Gunnels 50 seconds into the game, but Loyola forward Allison Day would answer back with a goal for the Ramblers, putting them in the lead. Loyola would make a three-pointer shortly after, which was answered by Panthers junior guard Kam Finley. A jump shot 30 seconds later by senior guard Karli Rucker would put them back in the lead, but it would change hands five more times in the first quarter, which would end in a 14-14 tie.

In the 2nd quarter, the Panthers would go up to a four-point lead before losing it to the Ramblers one last time with 4:13 left in the half. Maya McDermott would answer with a goal to tie, and Gunnels would make another two-pointer to give them the lead with 2:36 to go. They would hold the lead for the rest of the game and head into halftime at 31-25.

Northern Iowa would build its lead and work on tightening its defense in the second half.

“We defended extremely well,” Warren said. “We had to switch up our ball screen on defense in the second half, but I thought we adjusted and we made them take some tough shots and they’re very good.”

Of particular note, Warren pointed to freshman forward Grace Boffeli, who would get 18 rebounds on her 20th birthday.

The third quarter would end with the lead expanded to eight at 47-39, before putting the game away with a 13-point lead. All-in-all, Finley and freshman forward Emerson Green (sister of UNI men’s senior point guard A.J. Green) would be the lead scorers with 14 points each, followed by Rucker with 13.

