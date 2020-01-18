No. 23 Texas Tech tops Iowa St. 72-52

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 22 points coming off the highest-scoring game of his career, and No. 23 Texas Tech pulled away from Iowa State in the second half of a 72-52 victory Saturday.

The sophomore was 5 of 6 from 3-point range, making two during an 18-2 second-half run, after scoring 24 points in a victory at Kansas State that stopped a two-game skid.

The first of those two losses, to No. 2 Baylor, stopped a 15-game home winning streak for the Red Raiders (12-5, 3-2 Big 12).

The Cyclones (8-9, 1-4) missed their first 15 attempts from 3-point range and finished 3 of 22. Iowa State, second in the Big 12 in points per game coming in, was held to 55 or fewer points for the third time in five league games.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 13 points for Iowa State, and Michael Jacobson had 10.

Davide Moretti had 17 points and was 3 of 6 from long range, making two of three in the second half. Edwards made all three of his shots from long range in the second half, when the Red Raiders were 6 of 12 from beyond the arc.

Terrence Shannon scored 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting as Texas Tech finished 54% from the field while Iowa State shot just 36%.