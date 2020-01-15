No. 2 Baylor slips past Iowa State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Davion Mitchell took the inbound pass for No. 2 Baylor at the end of the first half, quickly worked his way down the court and stopped just short of the 3-point line on the right wing and got fouled, just as he expected.

Mitchell made all three of his free throws with less than a second remaining, then made two 3-pointers early in the second half as the Bears started stretching their lead on way to their 13th win in a row, 68-55 over Iowa State on Wednesday night.

“I kind of knew he was going to foul me because I was moving so fast,” said Mitchell, who finished with 17 points and six assists. "And I knew he was going to be behind me. He was thinking I was going to get a layup, so I knew if I stopped he was going to run right into me."

And Cyclones freshman Tre Jackson did just that.

“Our first 20 minutes were really good, we competed,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “Last play of the first half ... I told our guys let's move on, learn from it, we'll move forward. The second half, man, we just didn't compete.”