DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women's basketball program gave fans an unprecedented, exciting season, but in the end came up short.

Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers used a record offensive performance to beat Clark and Iowa 102-85 in the national championship game Sunday to win the first basketball title in school history.

The loss ended one of the greatest individual performances in NCAA Tournament history by Clark. The junior guard finished with 30 points. She scored 40 in the semifinals to knock out unbeaten South Carolina one game after she had the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA history in the Elite Eight.

The dazzling guard, who grew up in Iowa, set the NCAA record for points in a tournament, passing the 177 that Sheryl Swoopes scored in 1993 en route to leading Texas Tech to the title that year. Clark ended her tournament with 191.

LSU's 102 points broke the previous high for a championship game, surpassing the 97 that Texas scored against Southern California in 1986. Details, B1