McCaffery much more than just coach's son

IOWA CITY — Connor McCaffery knows that no matter what he does or how well he plays, it’s never going to be enough for some people.

It’s all part of being the son of the head coach.

“There’s definitely a double standard,’’ McCaffery said. “There is and anyone who says there’s not, they’re just wrong.’’

McCaffery has started every game this season for the Iowa basketball team and he will do so again today when the Hawkeyes visit Minnesota in a noon game at Williams Arena. He is aware there are people out there who think he only plays so much because he is related to head coach Fran McCaffery.

“But this is the Big Ten. That’s not a thing any more,’’ Connor said. “That’s a thing in third grade basketball.

“Here, you’re trying to win real games. That argument is beat. When it comes down to it, the coach has coached for 40 years. He’s going to do what’s best to win. He’s not out here trying to benefit anyone but the team as a whole.’’

The basic counting stats don’t give a full picture of how much Connor has done to help the Hawkeyes get off to a 17-8 start (8-6 Big Ten) and procure the No. 21 slot in the latest Associated Press poll.