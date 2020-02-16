McCaffery much more than just coach's son

IOWA CITY — Connor McCaffery knows that no matter what he does or how well he plays, it’s never going to be enough for some people.
It’s all part of being the son of the head coach.
“There’s definitely a double standard,’’ McCaffery said. “There is and anyone who says there’s not, they’re just wrong.’’
McCaffery has started every game this season for the Iowa basketball team and he will do so again today when the Hawkeyes visit Minnesota in a noon game at Williams Arena. He is aware there are people out there who think he only plays so much because he is related to head coach Fran McCaffery.
“But this is the Big Ten. That’s not a thing any more,’’ Connor said. “That’s a thing in third grade basketball.
“Here, you’re trying to win real games. That argument is beat. When it comes down to it, the coach has coached for 40 years. He’s going to do what’s best to win. He’s not out here trying to benefit anyone but the team as a whole.’’
The basic counting stats don’t give a full picture of how much Connor has done to help the Hawkeyes get off to a 17-8 start (8-6 Big Ten) and procure the No. 21 slot in the latest Associated Press poll.
He leads the team in assists but is only seventh on the team in scoring, fourth in rebounding, third in steals. He recently went more than two weeks without making a field goal although he made clinching free throws in the final minute of two games in that stretch.
But it’s hard to imagine where the Hawkeyes would be without the 6-foot-5 sophomore. He has become the team’s Swiss Army knife, starting games at four different positions.
He came into the season expecting to be primarily a point guard with perhaps a minute or two here or there as a shooting guard or small forward. He now has started 17 games at power forward although he still makes cameo appearances at all those other positions and often is the point guard at the end of close contests.
“When he’s on the floor he helps us win,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of his oldest son. “He has a toughness, a sense of where the ball has to go. He recognizes that we have three really special offensive talents on this team. He knows I’ve got to get the ball to those guys …
“It’s rare that you have a guy who starts at the 4 spot, plays a lot at the 2 and finishes the game engineering victory at the 1 spot. It’s so much harder to do than you think because you need to know all the intricacies of what we’re doing on both offense and defense.’’
Connor has shown a knack for filling gaps, giving the Hawkeyes whatever they need while deferring the starring role to others.
Sometimes that means making a perimeter shot, something he has improved on greatly over a year ago. He also has improved defensively and is equally adept at guarding players four inches taller or four inches shorter. In a victory over Michigan, he grabbed 13 rebounds.
He is particularly adept at passing and feeding the post, something that has been paramount with Luka Garza emerging as one of the best interior point-producers in the country.
Probably his biggest asset is something he doesn’t do: He doesn’t turn the ball over.
He has committed only 23 turnovers in 25 games and leads the country in assist/turnover ratio at 3.96.
“A big thing is just trying to make the right play, not forcing anything,’’ Connor said. “Just take what the defense gives you.’’
Early in the season, he had one stretch of 2 hours, 23 minutes, 19 seconds of playing time without committing a turnover. In January, he put together another turnover-free run of 1:57:13.
“I’ve never been a big turnover guy so I’ve just tried to continue that and value possessions, just be a solid rock in the offense,’’ he said.
Last season, he was a player that opposing teams could sag off of, knowing there wasn’t much chance of him scoring 20 feet from the basket.
He worked in the off-season on getting a little more arc on his outside shot and he noticed on video early this season that he also was falling away as he released the ball. He has fixed both problems and is shooting with much more confidence. He has made 23 3-point field goals after making only six a year ago.
“I just want to get the looks I can, try to get something in rhythm. I shoot a lot at the end of the shot clock so it’s kind of a running joke that I only shoot at the end of the shot clock …’’ he said. “It’s just kind of take my looks when I get them.’’
Despite all that, he has his share of detractors. Not that he really cares.
“I don’t pay a lot of attention to what other people say because, to be honest, a lot of their opinions are irrelevant and kind of stupid,’’ Connor said.
Fran McCaffery thinks his son has handled it all extremely well and has been a great locker room influence.
“He’s very respectful of everybody else and what they’re going through, and I think he communicates well,’’ Fran said. “He’s always had a maturity level about him that just manifests itself well in terms of how the locker room gets along with each other.’’