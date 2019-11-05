Basketball
- Wartburg College senior guard Emma Gerdes has been named to the D3hoops.com preseason All-America second team.
Gerdes, a former Cedar Falls High standout, was a first-team all-region performer and the American Rivers Conference MVP a year ago when she averaged 11.3 points with 49 3-point field goals and 84 steals.
Soccer
- Waterloo West senior Olivia Worthley has signed to continue her soccer career at Hawkeye Community College. Worthley is a three-year starter and was an honorable mention Mississippi Valley Conference selection.
Bowling
- Waterloo West's Braley Bogart has signed a letter of intent to bowl for the Hawkeye Community College women's team next season.
Bogart is a three-year letterwinner for the Wahawks and owns a career-best game of 231.
