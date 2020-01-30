Local, Iowa sports briefs

Basketball

The Big Ten Conference suspended Wisconsin men’s basketball player Brad Davison Wednesday for one game and issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten sportsmanship policy.

Davison fouled an Iowa player during Monday’s game in Iowa City and received a flagrant 1 personal foul for his action.

Softball

The University of Northern Iowa has been picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference this season in a poll of the league’s head coaches.

Defending champion Drake edged the Panthers by two points in the poll with each team receiving four first-place votes. Southern Illinois is third, Missouri State fourth and Illinois State fifth.

UNI shortstop Sammey Bunch made the preseason all-MVC team for the third consecutive season. She is joined by Panther third baseman Adara Opiola and pitcher/utility player Jaclyn Spencer.

Northern Iowa standout Sammey Bunch was selected to USA Softball’s College Player of the Year Watch List Wednesday.

Bunch, a senior shortstop, was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year last season and is a three-time all-conference performer.