Local, Iowa sports briefs

Basketball
- The Big Ten Conference suspended Wisconsin men’s basketball player Brad Davison Wednesday for one game and issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten sportsmanship policy.
Davison fouled an Iowa player during Monday’s game in Iowa City and received a flagrant 1 personal foul for his action.
Softball
- The University of Northern Iowa has been picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference this season in a poll of the league’s head coaches.
Defending champion Drake edged the Panthers by two points in the poll with each team receiving four first-place votes. Southern Illinois is third, Missouri State fourth and Illinois State fifth.
UNI shortstop Sammey Bunch made the preseason all-MVC team for the third consecutive season. She is joined by Panther third baseman Adara Opiola and pitcher/utility player Jaclyn Spencer.
- Northern Iowa standout Sammey Bunch was selected to USA Softball’s College Player of the Year Watch List Wednesday.
Bunch, a senior shortstop, was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year last season and is a three-time all-conference performer.
She had 17 home runs and 50 RBIs last season and a .972 fielding percentage.
Track and field
- The Hawkeye Community College women’s track and field program is ranked 16th in the NJCAA rankings released Wednesday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The RedTails’ Paighton Malek (long jump) and Mari Shavers (weight throw) secured national berths last week at the University of Northern Iowa’s Jack Jennett Invitational.