Basketball
Kathleen Doyle
- , the top returning player from an Iowa women’s basketball team that reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA tourney last season, is one of four unanimous preseason all-Big Ten selections.
The senior guard was named Monday to the conference’s preseason all-league team, joining Kaila Charles of Maryland, Naz Hillmon of Michigan and Lindsey Pulliam of Northwestern as unanimous choices of Big Ten coaches on their 11-player preseason all-conference team.
Maryland was chosen as the preseason choice to win the Big Ten championship by both conference coaches and a media panel and both groups also agreed in selecting the Terrapins’ Charles as the Big Ten preseason player of the year.
Big Ten coaches selected Michigan State, Indiana, Michigan and Purdue to fill the spots behind Maryland in the conference standings.
The media panel selected Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana and Minnesota to finish second through fifth behind Terrapins.
Football
Iowa State
- ’s 2020 football schedule is set.
The Cyclones will have seven home games for the third straight season. Non-conference opponents are South Dakota, Iowa and UNLV before the nine-game Big 12 Conference slate.
Sept. 5 — South Dakota, Sept. 12—at Iowa, Sept. 19—UNLV, Sept. 26—Texas Tech, Oct. 3—at Kansas, Oct. 10—at Oklahoma St., Oct. 17—Oklahoma, Oct. 29—Kansas St., Nov. 7—at TCU, Nov. 14—Baylor, Nov. 21—at Texas, Nov. 28—West Virginia.
Hockey
Waterloo Black Hawks Ryder Rolston
- was named United States Hockey League Forward of the Week Tuesday.
Rolston, a Notre Dame commit who spent two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, recorded a hat trick and an assist Saturday in Waterloo’s 9-1 victory over Des Moines.
Volleyball
Northern Iowa senior standout Karlie Taylor
- was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week Monday.
Taylor had her 15th double-double of the season in UNI’s victory over Drake, recording 19 kills and 19 digs.
Wrestling
Former University of Iowa national champion Bill Zadick
- is one of seven individuals recently elected to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Zadick won the 142-pound NCAA championship for the Hawkeyes in 1996 and helped Iowa win back-to-back national team titles. He also won a gold medal at the 2006 World Championships.
Zadick currently serves as USA Wrestling’s national freestyle coach.
The National Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place June 5-6 in Stillwater, Okla.
Miscellaneous
Drake University
- has announced receipt of a $5 million donation that will support the school’s athletics and help fund programs to benefit rural communities.
The university said in a news release Tuesday that former DuPont Pioneer president and Drake University trustee Paul Schickler and his wife, Claudia, made the donation. Of the gift, $2 million will go to renovate the school’s Knapp Center, where the Bulldogs’ basketball games are held, and $1 million will go to the men’s basketball program.
The other $2 million will go to “social, economic, development and conservation challenges facing rural America,” the news release says. Drake’s Agricultural Law Center will head that effort.
