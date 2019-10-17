Basketball
- Reigning champion Wartburg College is the preseason favorite to repeat its American Rivers Conference women’s basketball title this season.
The Knights earned 63 points along with seven first-place votes, finishing five points ahead of Loras, which received two first place votes. Simpson is third and Luther fourth.
Wartburg finished 27-4 overall and 15-1 in the ARC last season, collecting the program’s third consecutive regular-season and tournament titles. The Knights advanced to the NCAA Elite 8, falling to No. 2-ranked University of St. Thomas.
- Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton has been named to the five-man Preseason All-Big 12 team voted on by the league’s head coaches and announced Wednesday.
Haliburton, an Oshkosh, Wis., native, averaged 6.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals last season. He became one of just four freshmen in college basketball since 1992-93 to record 125 assists, 50 steals and 30 blocks.
He also ranked second nationally with a 4.46 assist-to-turnover ratio, which included a school-record 17-assist game (Southern) in which he had just one turnover.
Joining Haliburton on the preseason honor squad are Tristan Clark of Baylor, Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, Devon Dotson of Kansas and Desmond Bane of TCU.
Azubuike is the preseason player of the year, Chris Clarke of Texas Tech is preseason newcomer of year, and Oscar Tshiebwe of West Virginia is preseason freshman of the year.
Football
- Former University of Northern Iowa defensive back Elijah Campbell was drafted by the DC Defenders Wednesday on the second day of selections for the new XFL professional league.
Campbell, a 2017 UNI graduate who was first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference and third-team All-America as a senior, played for the Birmingham Iron in the AAF last spring.
The XFL is scheduled to begin play Feb. 8.
Hockey
- Logan Stein of the Waterloo Black Hawks has been named the United States Hockey League Goaltender of the Week after a pair of stellar efforts last weekend.
Stein stopped 18 of 19 shots in a relief performance as Waterloo edged Cedar Rapids Friday, then shut out Tri-City 1-0 Saturday with 26 saves.
Youth basketball
- Waterloo Leisure Services is accepting registrations for its youth basketball programs that begin with a skills assessment Dec. 2 and continues on Monday evenings and Saturday mornings at Central Middle School.
Divisions are offered for boys and girls in grades 1 through 6. For more information, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
