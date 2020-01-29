Lewis a wild-card for ISU men's team

Part of the inconsistency with Lewis’ playing time has revolved around health. He missed the Oklahoma State game with a sprained ankle.

Prohm wasn’t even sure if he was going to have him for the Auburn game on Saturday.

“Offensively, he gave us great energy against Auburn,” Prohm said. “He went to the glass, competed hard and I thought he played really hard. I didn’t even know if he was going to play. We needed him to play because Tre (Jackson) was out.”

Even though he played with good energy, the inconsistencies still plagued him.

“He missed a couple 3s he should’ve hit and missed some defensive assignments,” Prohm said. “When you look at Terrence, it’s about being efficient on offense and just being solid on defense.

“He gave up five points against (Auburn’s Isaac) Okoro in the final minutes when we were trying to come back. Those are big baskets to be giving up.”

Okoro was able to get those baskets because Lewis didn’t close out correctly on him, something he’ll need to do better against Baylor.