ISU women tumble at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia took advantage of Ashley Joens' foul trouble to defeat Iowa State 79-71 Sunday in a Big 12 Conference women's basketball game.
Joens, the league's leading scorer at 21.4 points per game overall and 18.2 in Big 12 action, played just seven minutes with one point in the first half as the Cyclones fell behind 42-33 at halftime. West Virginia (14-5, 4-4), which shot 50% for the game, increased its lead to 63-46 after three quarters.
Joens finished with just 11 points. Kristin Scott led Iowa State (12-8, 4-5) with 16 and Ines Nezerwa added 13.
W. Virginia 79, Iowa St. 71
IOWA ST. (12-8) -- Scott 3-10 7-8 16, Camber 2-8 1-2 7, Espenmiller-McGraw 3-7 4-5 10, Joens 3-7 4-8 11, Thurmon 0-3 1-2 1, Nezerwa 5-8 2-3 13, Johnson 3-4 0-0 9, Wise 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 21-51 19-28 71.
WEST VIRGINIA (14-5) -- Niblack 4-7 0-1 8, Ejiofor 2-4 1-2 5, Gondrezick 7-16 5-5 21, Martin 8-12 0-0 18, Smith 2-7 1-2 6, Martinez 6-9 0-0 12, Deans 1-6 0-0 2, Rudd 3-5 1-2 7, Totals 33-66 8-12 79.
Iowa St.;16;17;13;25 — 71
West Virginia;23;19;21;16 — 79
3-point goals -- Iowa St. 10-27 (Scott 3-7, Camber 2-8, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-3, Joens 1-2, Nezerwa 1-1, Johnson 3-4, Wise 0-2), West Virginia 5-17 (Gondrezick 2-8, Martin 2-4, Smith 1-3, Deans 0-1, Rudd 0-1). Assists -- Iowa St. 13 (Espenmiller-McGraw 6), West Virginia 21 (Gondrezick 6). Fouled out -- Iowa St. Nezerwa. Rebounds -- Iowa St. 30 (Nezerwa 3-8), West Virginia 38 (Ejiofor 5-10). Total fouls -- Iowa St. 18, West Virginia 22. A -- 2,742.