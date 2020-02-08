You are the owner of this article.
ISU women hold off Oklahoma
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

AMES -- Oklahoma charged back from a 15-point second-half deficit, but Iowa State came through in the closing minutes to secure a 63-59 Big 12 Conference women's basketball win Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones (14-8, 6-5) controlled the first half and took a 38-27 lead into halftime, then stretched it to 44-29 in the third quarter before the Sooners (12-11, 5-6) charged back.

After Oklahoma cut its deficit to 59-55 with just under five minutes remaining, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw buried a 3-pointer for Iowa State and Ashley Joens added five more points to help secure the victory.

Kristin Scott finished with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa State, and Joens had a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds. She dislocated her shoulder during the game, but later returned. Adriana Camber added 12 points.

college-logo-iowa-state.jpg

Big 12 standings

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;10;0;21;1

x-TCU;7;2;16;4

Texas;6;3;14;7

Iowa St.;6;5;14;8

Oklahoma;5;6;12;11

W. Virginia;4;6;14;7

Kansas St.;4;6;10;11

Texas Tech;3;6;14;6

Oklahoma St.;4;7;13;10

x-Kansas;1;9;12;9

x-played late Saturday

Iowa St. 63, Oklahoma 59

OKLAHOMA (12-11, 5-6) -- Simpson 2-7 0-0 4, Gregory 3-15 4-4 12, Llanusa 5-13 2-2 15, Williams 5-9 0-0 11, Robertson 5-12 2-2 15, Veitenheimer 0-1 0-0 0, Lampkin 0-2 0-0 0, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Williston 1-1 0-0 2, Murcer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 9-9 59.

IOWA ST. (14-8, 6-5) -- Scott 6-14 5-7 18, Johnson 2-9 2-2 8, Camber 4-7 1-2 12, Joens 6-19 5-6 17, Espenmiller-McGraw 2-12 0-0 5, Thurmon 0-1 0-0 0, Nezerwa 1-2 1-1 3, Kane 0-1 0-0 0, Wise 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 14-18 63.

Oklahoma;12;15;16;16 -- 59

Iowa St.;16;22;10;15 -- 63

3-point goals -- Oklahoma 8-24 (Gregory 2-8, Llanusa 3-6, Williams 1-1, Robertson 2-8, Murcer 0-1), Iowa St. 7-32 (Scott 1-7, Johnson 2-7, Camber 3-6, Joens 0-5, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-7). Rebounds -- Okklahoma 42 (Gregory 8, Lampkin 8), Iowa St. 43 (Joens 15, Scott 12). Assists -- Oklahoma 14 (Gregory 3, Robertson 3, Veitenheimer 3), Iowa St. 11 (Espenmiller-McGraw 6). Turnovers -- Oklahoma 17 (Llanusa 4, Williams 4), Iowa St. 15 (Espenmiller-McGraw 5). Total fouls -- Oklahoma 25, Iowa St. 12. Fouled out -- Llanusa, Williams. Att. -- 10,153.

