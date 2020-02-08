ISU women hold off Oklahoma

AMES -- Oklahoma charged back from a 15-point second-half deficit, but Iowa State came through in the closing minutes to secure a 63-59 Big 12 Conference women's basketball win Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones (14-8, 6-5) controlled the first half and took a 38-27 lead into halftime, then stretched it to 44-29 in the third quarter before the Sooners (12-11, 5-6) charged back.

After Oklahoma cut its deficit to 59-55 with just under five minutes remaining, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw buried a 3-pointer for Iowa State and Ashley Joens added five more points to help secure the victory.

Kristin Scott finished with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa State, and Joens had a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds. She dislocated her shoulder during the game, but later returned. Adriana Camber added 12 points.

