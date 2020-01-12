Iowa women upset No. 12 Indiana in 2 OTs

“It was disappointing to leave that one out there, but all you can do about it is pick yourself up and get ready to go play that next five minutes,’’ Doyle said.

And the five minutes after that.

In the second overtime, Meyer hit a 3-pointer and scored on a drive, giving Iowa an 85-80 lead with 1:56 to go.

“Kathleen gave me a great pass (on the 3-point basket) and when the shot left my hand, I knew it was going down,’’ said Meyer, who finished with 17 points. “Sometimes when you aren’t getting a lot of 3-point looks in a game, it can be tough but that one, it felt right and it came from a spot I like. It’s something I practice and prepare for.’’

Indiana pulled within 85-84 with 1:12 remaining, but Doyle answered on the Hawkeyes’ next possession and teamed with Meyer to finish off the Hoosiers with four straight free throws.

“We didn’t necessarily set it up for Kathleen and Makenzie to be the go-to players – we had four players in double figures and we have a lot of faith in all of them – but it doesn’t hurt to have good senior guards on the floor,’’ Bluder said.