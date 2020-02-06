You are the owner of this article.
Iowa women settle score with Nebraska
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Iowa women settle score with Nebraska

Doyle sets record, No. 20 Iowa women top Nebraska 76-60

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket as Nebraska guard Sam Haiby (4) defends during Thursday's game in Iowa City.

 AP PHOTO

IOWA CITY (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 23 points and Kathleen Doyle, with a school assist record, and Amanda Ollinger had double-doubles as No. 20 Iowa avenged an early Big Ten Conference loss with a 76-60 win over Nebraska on Thursday night.

Doyle distributed a single-game record 15 assists with 15 points and Ollinger scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Hawkeyes (19-4, 10-2), who have won 33 straight at home, lost 78-69 at Nebraska. Their last home loss was to Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018.

Iowa outscored the Cornhuskers 22-13 in the third quarter to open a 57-45 lead and Nebraska never got within single figures.

The Hawkeyes went 8 of 16 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter, while Nebraska shot just 31% in the second half, going 4 of 17 behind the arc while Iowa was 4 of 7.

Leigha Brown led the Cornhuskers (15-8, 5-7), who have lost three straight, with 20 points. Hannah Whitish added 14 points and Kate Cain scored 12 with seven rebounds and five blocks, which pushed her school record for a career to 254.

kathleen doyle

Doyle
college logo - iowa.jpg

Big Ten standings

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Iowa;10;2;19;4

Maryland;10;2;19;4

Northwestern;9;2;19;3

Indiana;8;4;18;6

Rutgers;7;4;17;5

Purdue;6;6;15;9

Michigan;6;5;15;7

Ohio St.;6;5;13;9

Nebraska;5;7;15;8

Minnesota;5;7;15;8

Michigan St.;4;7;11;11

Wisconsin;3;9;11;12

Illinois;1;10;10;12

Penn St.;1;11;7;16

Iowa 76, Nebraska 60

NEBRASKA (15-8) -- Veerbeek 0-5 0-0 0, Cain 5-10 2-2 12, Eliely 1-4 0-0 2, Haiby 1-10 2-2 5, Whitish 5-16 0-0 14, Bourne 2-4 0-2 5, Brown 7-14 4-7 20, Mershon 1-3 0-1 2, Brady 0-1 0-0 0, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-67 8-14 60.

IOWA (19-4) -- Ollinger 4-8 3-4 11, Czinano 11-20 1-4 23, Doyle 5-15 3-4 15, Meyer 1-6 2-2 5, Sevillian 4-6 0-0 11, Warnock 2-4 2-2 8, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 1-1 0-0 3, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 0-1 0-0 0, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-62 11-16 76.

Nebraska;13;19;13;15 — 60

Iowa;13;22;22;19 — 76

3-point goals -- Nebraska 8-30 (Veerbeek 0-3, Eliely 0-1, Haiby 1-5, Whitish 4-13, Bourne 1-2, Brown 2-5, Brady 0-1), Iowa 9-19 (Doyle 2-5, Meyer 1-3, Sevillian 3-5, Warnock 2-3, Marshall 0-1, Martin 1-1, Taiwo 0-1). Assists -- Nebraska 16 (Whitish 5), Iowa 23 (Doyle 15). Fouled out -- Nebraska Eliely. Rebounds -- Nebraska 38 ( 3-7), Iowa 47 (Czinano 4-8). Total fouls -- Nebraska 20, Iowa 11. A -- 6,967.

