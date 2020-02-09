Iowa women riddle Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 20 points on 10 of 11 shooting, including making all five of her shots in a pivotal second quarter, and No. 20 Iowa pulled away from Purdue for an 83-71 win on Sunday.

Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle added 22 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten Conference), who set up a showdown at No. 13 Maryland on Thursday with the league lead on the line. Amanda Ollinger had 12 rebounds.

Kayanna Traylor led the Boilermakers (15-10, 6-7) with a career-high 21 points, going 6 of 8 from the field and 7 of 9 from the foul line.

Iowa trailed 18-14 after one quarter but made 11 of 13 shots — missing its only two 3-point attempts — to outscore Purdue 25-15 in the second quarter for a 39-33 halftime lead. Czinano was 5-for-10 shooting and Doyle 4-for-5 with a free throw.

Purdue got within two early in the fourth quarter, but a 14-1 run decided it with Doyle scoring the last eight, hitting a pair of triples.

Despite going 5 of 13 in the fourth quarter, Iowa shot 59% to Purdue's 42% for the game.

