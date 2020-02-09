You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Iowa women riddle Purdue
0 comments
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Iowa women riddle Purdue

{{featured_button_text}}

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 20 points on 10 of 11 shooting, including making all five of her shots in a pivotal second quarter, and No. 20 Iowa pulled away from Purdue for an 83-71 win on Sunday.

Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle added 22 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten Conference), who set up a showdown at No. 13 Maryland on Thursday with the league lead on the line. Amanda Ollinger had 12 rebounds.

Kayanna Traylor led the Boilermakers (15-10, 6-7) with a career-high 21 points, going 6 of 8 from the field and 7 of 9 from the foul line.

Iowa trailed 18-14 after one quarter but made 11 of 13 shots — missing its only two 3-point attempts — to outscore Purdue 25-15 in the second quarter for a 39-33 halftime lead. Czinano was 5-for-10 shooting and Doyle 4-for-5 with a free throw.

Purdue got within two early in the fourth quarter, but a 14-1 run decided it with Doyle scoring the last eight, hitting a pair of triples.

Despite going 5 of 13 in the fourth quarter, Iowa shot 59% to Purdue's 42% for the game.

+1 
Makenzie Meyer

Ma. Meyer
+1 
college logo - iowa.jpg

Big Ten standings

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Iowa;11;2;20;4

Maryland;11;2;20;4

Northwestern;9;2;19;3

Indiana;9;4;19;6

Rutgers;7;5;17;6

Ohio St.;7;5;14;9

Michigan;6;5;15;7

Purdue;6;7;15;10

Minnesota;5;7;15;8

Nebraska;5;8;15;9

Michigan St.;4;7;11;11

Wisconsin;3;10;11;13

Illinois;2;10;11;12

Penn St.;1;12;7;17

Iowa 83, Purdue 71

IOWA (20-4) -- Ollinger 4-6 0-2 8, Czinano 10-11 0-0 20, Doyle 8-14 4-5 22, Meyer 9-15 2-4 22, Sevillian 2-6 0-0 6, Warnock 0-2 2-4 2, Marshall 0-0 1-2 1, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 0-2 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-56 11-19 83.

PURDUE (15-10) -- Harris 2-9 4-6 8, Hardin 3-4 0-0 9, McLaughlin 3-11 1-2 8, Oden 3-13 0-0 6, Traylor 6-8 7-9 21, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 5-5 0-0 12, Diagne 3-6 1-3 7, Stallings 0-2 0-0 0, Whilby 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Makolo 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-60 13-20 71.

Iowa;14;25;24;20 — 83

Purdue;18;15;24;14 — 71

3-point goals -- Iowa 6-16 (Doyle 2-3, Meyer 2-5, Sevillian 2-5, Warnock 0-2, Taiwo 0-1), Purdue 8-18 (Hardin 3-4, McLaughlin 1-6, Oden 0-3, Traylor 2-2, Grant 2-2, Whilby 0-1). Assists -- Iowa 23 (Doyle 6), Purdue 12 (McLaughlin 4). Fouled Out -- none. Rebounds -- Iowa 31 (Ollinger 6-12), Purdue 33 (Diagne 6-14). Total fouls -- Iowa 15, Purdue 15. A -- 6,681.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News