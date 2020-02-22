You are the owner of this article.
Iowa women demolish Penn State
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Iowa women demolish Penn State

IOWA CITY (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 23 points, Kathleen Doyle added 18 with seven assists and five rebounds and No. 19 Iowa rolled to a 100-57 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Makenzie Meyer and McKenna Warnock added 10 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten Conference), who enter the final weekend of the regular season a game behind No. 7 Maryland and No. 18 Northwestern.

Iowa, which reached 100 points for the fourth time this season and surpassed 90 for the third consecutive game, took care of the Nittany Lions (7-20, 1-15), who have lost 12 straight, quickly, en route to its 35th straight win at home.

Up 22-16 entering the second quarter, an 18-3 run broke it open and when Iowa closed with a 7-0 surge it was 49-26 at halftime.

Three straight Czinano buckets and a 10-0 run started the second half and the Hawkeyes kept rolling, finshing with 10 3-pointers, 27 assists, a plus-14 rebounding advantage, 30 points off 22 turnovers and 55% shooting.

Kamaria McDaniel scored 22 points for Penn State, which shot 33%.

Big Ten standings

;Conf,.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Maryland;14;2;23;4

Northwestern;14;2;24;3

Iowa;13;3;22;5

x-Indiana;10;5;20;7

Ohio St.;10;6;17;10

Rutgers;9;7;19;8

Michigan;8;7;17;9

Purdue;8;8;17;11

Michigan St.;7;8;14;12

Nebraska;7;10;17;11

x-Minnesota;5;10;15;11

Wisconsin;3;14;11;17

Illinois;2;14;11;16

Penn St.;1;15;7;20

x-played late Saturday

Iowa 100, Penn St. 57

PENN ST. (7-20) -- Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Frazier 5-10 2-2 14, Hagans 1-4 2-2 4, Marisa 4-12 2-2 12, McDaniel 8-19 3-3 22, Camden 1-8 0-0 3, Ebo 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 0-2 0-0 0, Bembry 0-2 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0, Semion 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-61 9-9 57.

IOWA (22-5) -- Ollinger 2-5 0-0 4, Czinano 9-13 5-6 23, Doyle 7-11 3-3 18, Makenzie Meyer 4-9 0-0 10, Sevillian 1-4 0-0 3, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Valino Ramos 0-1 0-0 0, Warnock 4-7 1-1 10, Marshall 3-5 0-0 9, Martin 3-6 1-1 7, Megan Meyer 1-3 0-0 3, Sanders 2-2 0-0 4, Taiwo 2-4 2-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-71 12-13 100.

Penn St.;16;10;22;9 — 57

Iowa;22;27;29;22 — 100

3-point goals -- Penn St. 8-28 (Frazier 2-5, Hagans 0-2, Marisa 2-8, McDaniel 3-6, Camden 1-6, Bembry 0-1), Iowa 10-28 (Doyle 1-2, Meyer 2-6, Sevillian 1-3, Warnock 1-4, Marshall 3-5, Martin 0-3, Meyer 1-3, Taiwo 1-2). Assists -- Penn St. 13 (Hagans 4), Iowa 27 (Sevillian 8). Fouled out -- none. Rebounds -- Penn St. 30 (McDaniel 3-5), Iowa 44 (Czinano 5-7). Total fouls -- Penn St. 13, Iowa 9. A -- 8,389.

