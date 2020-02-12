You are the owner of this article.
Iowa State women whip Texas
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Iowa State women whip Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Iowa State overcame 26 turnovers and 19 offensive rebounds by Texas to defeat the Longhorns 69-51 in a Big 12 Conference women's basketball game Wednesday.

Texas shot just 27% overall (21 of 78) and 16% (5-for-31) from 3-point range in its worst loss to Iowa State since 2001.

Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott led the Cyclones (15-8, 7-5) with 23 and 20 points, respectively. Iowa State outscored the Longhorns from the free throw line 21-4.

The Cyclones used a 12-2 run in the second quarter to build a 30-21 halftime lead, then put Texas (15-8, 7-4) away in the third quarter by stretching the lead to 50-34.

college-logo-iowa-state.jpg

Big 12 standings

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;11;0;22;1

TCU;8;3;17;5

Texas;7;4;15;8

Iowa St.;7;5;15;8

Kansas St.;5;6;11;11

Oklahoma St.;5;7;14;10

Oklahoma;5;7;12;12

W. Virginia;4;7;14;8

Texas Tech;4;7;15;7

Kansas;1;11;12;11

Iowa St. 69, Texas 51

IOWA ST. (15-8, 7-5) -- Scott 7-11 5-6 20, Johnson 2-5 4-6 10, Camber 1-3 0-0 2, Joens 6-18 9-11 23, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-2 0-0 0, Nezerwa 1-2 0-0 2, Wise 1-5 0-0 3, Thurmon 3-4 3-4 9, Frederick 0-0 0-0 0, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 21-27 69.

TEXAS (15-8, 7-4) -- Holmes 3-13 0-0 6, Collier 7-17 2-3 17, Taylor 1-10 1-2 4, Sutton 4-10 0-2 8, Underwood 2-4 0-0 5, Higgs 1-12 0-0 2, Allen-Taylor 3-8 0-0 8, Palmer 0-4 1-2 1, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Routt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-78 4-9 51.

Iowa St.;15;15;20;19 -- 69

Texas;12;9;13;17 -- 51

3-point goals -- Iowa St. 6-21 (Scott 1-5, Johnson 2-5, Camber 0-2, Joens 2-6, Wise 1-3), Texas 5-31 (Collier 1-3, Taylor 1-7, Sutton 0-4 Underwood 1-2, Higgs 0-5, Allen-Taylor 2-7, Palmer 0-3). Rebounds -- Iowa St. 42 (Joens 9), Texas 43 (Collier 11). Assists -- Iowa St. 15 (Wise 3), Texas 12 (Allen-Taylor 4). Turnovers -- Iowa St. 26 (Espenmiller-McGraw 6), Texas 19 (Holmes 4, Collier 4). Total fouls -- Iowa St. 13, Texas 25. Fouled out -- Taylor.

