Iowa State women whip Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Iowa State overcame 26 turnovers and 19 offensive rebounds by Texas to defeat the Longhorns 69-51 in a Big 12 Conference women's basketball game Wednesday.

Texas shot just 27% overall (21 of 78) and 16% (5-for-31) from 3-point range in its worst loss to Iowa State since 2001.

Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott led the Cyclones (15-8, 7-5) with 23 and 20 points, respectively. Iowa State outscored the Longhorns from the free throw line 21-4.

The Cyclones used a 12-2 run in the second quarter to build a 30-21 halftime lead, then put Texas (15-8, 7-4) away in the third quarter by stretching the lead to 50-34.

