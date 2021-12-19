Iowa State women drain 19 3-pointers in 108-39 rout of Prairie View A&M

AMES — Iowa State’s 11-month-old record for 3-pointers made in a game still stands, but it’s about the only thing that didn’t fall for the No. 12 Cyclones in Sunday’s 108-39 rout of Prairie View A&M at Hilton Coliseum.

ISU (11-1) tied that short-term long-range mark with 19 3-pointers in 39 attempts. Fourteen of those found the bottom of the net in the first half as the Cyclones raced to a 65-11 lead.

“It was a fun night for sure,” said ISU guard Emily Ryan, who dished out 15 assists — one short of the single-game team record. “When shots are falling, that’s always fun.”

Lexi Donarski scored 26 points in 26 minutes on six-of-11 shooting from distance to lead the Cyclones. Aubrey Jones went six-for-nine from beyond the arc and added 18 points. Her sister, Ashley, totaled 19 points and 10 rebounds to notch her sixth double-double of the season and 37th of her career.

ISU limited the Panthers (2-8) to 21 percent field goal shooting and improved to 60-1 all-time when scoring 90 or more points.

“Got a lot in the open court,” Cyclones head coach Bill Fennelly said. “Obviously, defensively they had a hard time matching up to us, but we shared the ball great and got the ball to the right people, and made the extra pass. (We) made the shots you hope this team can make when you’re open. You’re not (often) going to get that open, but we always tell them never be surprised when you’re open, and there were some openings tonight.”

All five of ISU’s starters were able to rest the final 7:24 of the game. The Cyclones are off until the Jan. 2 Big 12 season-opener against West Virginia at Hilton.

“They’ve earned (the rest) and I think they need it,” Fennelly said. “We’ll see when we come back if it was a mistake or not, but I think it’s good mentally and physically for them.”

