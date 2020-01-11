Iowa St. decks Oklahoma

He added eight assists, five rebounds and three steals to his all-around game.

“(Bolton) was able to play off of Tyrese and keep the floor spaced,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “When you have Tyrese, that opens up angles and driving lanes for Rasir. He was really good tonight and he put pressure on the basket. That’s his best attribute.”

Iowa State’s bench also had a strong game led by freshman Tre Jackson.

Jackson was lights out from beyond the arc hitting 4-5 shots and scoring 12 points — all from 3-point range.

Jackson had been struggling from 3, shooting just 31 percent from beyond the arc. Give the freshman credit, though. His confidence never waivered.

“My confidence is always high — I’m going to shoot it any time I get the ball,” Jackson said, which drew a smirk and chuckle from Prohm. “If I’m open I’m going to let it fly. This game really helped my confidence a lot.”

In total, Iowa State’s bench outscored Oklahoma’s 28-13.