Iowa St. decks Oklahoma

AMES — Remember the Kansas game from Wednesday when Iowa State got thumped to the tune of 79-53?
Well the Iowa State-Oklahoma game on Saturday was the complete opposite of that.
The Cyclones dominated from beginning to end, hitting open shots within the offense and playing good defense. Iowa State beat Oklahoma in Hilton Coliseum 81-68. This is Iowa State’s ninth-straight win against Oklahoma in Hilton.
Iowa State used a 21-0 run that spanned from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second to pull away from the Sooners. The Cyclones’ largest lead was 26 points.
For the first time this season, Iowa State sophomore George Conditt got the start. Conditt recorded eight points, four rebounds and one block in his start.
The Cyclones were led by Rasir Bolton who had an incredibly efficient game. He finished with 23 points on 7-9 shooting from inside the arc. He added six assists and two rebounds to his impressive stat line.
“I was just playing,” Bolton said. “I was just trying to get that sick feeling out of my mouth. I was being aggressive and playing how I play.”
Tyrese Haliburton was once again good in all aspects of the game. The star sophomore scored 15 points on 6-10 shooting from the field and 3-6 shooting from 3-point range — including a shot from just inside the half-court line at the buzzer just before halftime.
He added eight assists, five rebounds and three steals to his all-around game.
“(Bolton) was able to play off of Tyrese and keep the floor spaced,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “When you have Tyrese, that opens up angles and driving lanes for Rasir. He was really good tonight and he put pressure on the basket. That’s his best attribute.”
Iowa State’s bench also had a strong game led by freshman Tre Jackson.
Jackson was lights out from beyond the arc hitting 4-5 shots and scoring 12 points — all from 3-point range.
Jackson had been struggling from 3, shooting just 31 percent from beyond the arc. Give the freshman credit, though. His confidence never waivered.
“My confidence is always high — I’m going to shoot it any time I get the ball,” Jackson said, which drew a smirk and chuckle from Prohm. “If I’m open I’m going to let it fly. This game really helped my confidence a lot.”
In total, Iowa State’s bench outscored Oklahoma’s 28-13.
“(The plan) was to go deep into my bench and trust those guys and see who could really give us a spark,” Prohm said. “I thought George was really good early and I thought Solomon (Young) responded in an unbelievable way. His effort tonight was phenomenal. Tre went in there and was really good for us and credit Terrence Lewis, too. He had a really good first half. The bench provided a spark — Zion (Griffin) was good for us too. They all provided great energy.”
Iowa State also dominated the boards 35-25. Oklahoma only had one offensive rebound until the final minutes of the game. The Sooners Finished with three offensive rebounds.
As a team Iowa State shot the ball well hitting 47 percent of its shots from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range.
Defensively, Iowa State held Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle in check. He finished with 14 points on 4-10 shooting. Iowa State guarded the athletic big man with mainly Conditt who was athletic enough to stay in front of him and long enough to contest his mid-range jumpshots.
The Cyclones needed a strong game on Saturday. They were on a three-game losing streak and had lost four of its last five.
“Oh man, it’s great to play well and play well at home and make shots,” Prohm said. “Our guys really competed on the defensive end — we gave up no offensive rebounds in the first half. Our attention to detail with how we wanted to guard Doolittle was really good. Then offensively, we obviously made shots, but the ball moved, too.”
Iowa St. 81, Oklahoma 68
OKLAHOMA (11-4) — Reaves 3-7 6-10 12, Bieniemy 4-8 0-0 10, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Doolittle 4-10 5-5 14, Harmon 3-6 4-7 11, Manek 6-7 0-0 17, Hill 0-1 2-2 2, Kuath 0-1 0-0 0, Iwuakor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 17-24 68.
IOWA ST. (8-7) — Nixon 2-7 0-0 4, Conditt 3-6 2-3 8, Haliburton 6-10 0-0 15, Jackson 4-6 0-0 12, Jacobson 1-3 0-0 3, Lewis 3-6 3-4 10, Bolton 10-17 0-0 23, Young 1-4 0-0 2, Griffin 1-3 0-0 2, Grill 1-3 0-0 2, Boothe 0-1 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Schuster 0-0 0-0 0, Steyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-67 5-7 81.
Halftime — Iowa St. 42-25. 3-point goals — Oklahoma 9-22 (Manek 5-6, Bieniemy 2-5, Harmon 1-3, Doolittle 1-4, Reaves 0-2, Williams 0-2), Iowa St. 12-32 (Jackson 4-5, Haliburton 3-6, Bolton 3-8, Jacobson 1-1, Lewis 1-4, Boothe 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Grill 0-2, Nixon 0-3). Rebounds —Oklahoma 23 (Reaves, Doolittle 5), Iowa St. 32 (Haliburton, Jackson 5). Assists — Oklahoma 9 (Reaves 3), Iowa St. 17 (Haliburton 8). Total fouls — Oklahoma 10, Iowa St. 18.