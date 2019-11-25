IOWA CITY — From the way Jack Nunge’s leg bent awkwardly as he crashed to the floor, the suspicion was that the news Monday wasn’t going to be good.
It wasn’t.
An MRI confirmed that Nunge suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee late in the first half of Iowa’s 85-59 victory over Cal Poly on Sunday. The 6-foot-11 sophomore forward is out for the year.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery described it as “an unfortunate setback for a young man who spent countless hours in the gym and weight room last year preparing for this season.’’
Nunge started 14 games for the Hawkeyes in 2017-18 but took a redshirt last season to build up his body and fine-tune his skills. After a slow start this season, he had come on strong and was averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
His teammates spoke hopefully following Sunday’s game and said they were praying for Nunge, but you got the feeling they knew the news was going to be bad.
With Nunge out, senior Ryan Kriener and redshirt junior Cordell Pemsl will be called upon to see much more action. One will slide into the starting lineup and both will see a spike in their minutes.
“It’s something that’s been going on here for a long time, kind of a next-man-up mentality …’’ Kriener said after Sunday’s game. “But you never want to see your brother go down hurt.’’
The 6-10 Kriener has been solid and his statistical numbers in the first five games — 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 76.5 field goal percentage — actually are better than Nunge’s.
The 6-9 Pemsl, who also sat out last season, has come on in the past two games and has drawn praise from McCaffery for the way he has bounced back from a suspension to start the season.
“He really understands how to come off the bench and impact a game,’’ McCaffery said.
Still, this is a big hit at a point when the Hawkeyes’ schedule is about to get much tougher. Their next seven games are against teams that won 20 or more games last season.
