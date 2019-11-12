WEST DES MOINES -- Iowa added an elite piece to its women’s basketball recruiting puzzle Tuesday, keeping a prospect who is ranked among the top-five players nationally in the 2020 senior class home.
Caitlin Clark, a 5-foot-11 point guard from West Des Moines Dowling, announced on Twitter that she selected the Hawkeyes over a final-three list of possibilities that included Iowa State and Notre Dame.
“Let’s go Hawks. #Committed,’’ Clark wrote in announcing that she will join three other high school seniors in signing with Iowa during the NCAA’s early-signing period that begins Wednesday.
Clark is the highest-ranked recruit to announce intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes in the 20 seasons Lisa Bluder has coached the program.
ESPNW HoopGurlz ranks her as the fourth-best prospect in the 2020 senior class and the second-best point guard available in the current recruiting cycle.
She is described in her ESPN profile as a “consummate playmaker who executes the half-court game with precision’’ and an “unselfish decision maker who makes passes with a purpose.’’
Clark can also shoot the ball.
A first-team Class 5A all-state selection the past two years as a sophomore and a junior, Clark led Iowa prep players with a scoring average of 32.5 points per game last season.
She also averaged seven rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game last season for a Dowling team that finished 17-8 and reached the semifinals of the Iowa Class 5A state tournament.
A member of the USA Basketball U16 national team in 2017 and the 2019 Iowa Gatorade player of the year, Clark entertained dozens of scholarship offers.
She pared a list of possibilities that included Duke, Florida, Oregon, Oregon State and Texas to the Hawkeyes, Cyclones and Fighting Irish in early August.
At Iowa, she joins a program which is currently starting a senior, preseason all-Big Ten selection Kathleen Doyle, at the point.
