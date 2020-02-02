Iowa-Illinois in rare spotlight game

IOWA CITY — It’s not as though Iowa and Illinois never have played significant basketball games against one another.
There have been 15 instances through the years in which the two teams have met when both were ranked in the Associated Press poll.
But it hasn’t happened in 15 years. And a few months ago, no one thought it was very likely to happen this season.
It’s happening. The Hawkeyes, ranked 18th in the most recent Associated Press Top 25, will host the 19th-ranked Illini on Sunday at noon in what may be one of the most anticipated matchups of a bizarre and intriguing Big Ten season.
The national spotlight will be on Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the only game in the country involving ranked teams. It’s essentially a television appetizer for the big pro football game that will follow later in the day, but it’s entirely possible the hors d’oeuvre could be tastier than the entrée.
The Hawkeyes and Illini are two of the surprise teams in this wild Big Ten season. Both have been energized by dominating centers and have emerged as serious contenders after being pegged to finish in the middle of the Big Ten pack or lower.
As it is, Illinois is in first place in the league at 8-2 (16-5 overall) with Iowa lurking not too far back in at 6-4, 15-6.
Both teams have been hot lately. Illinois is riding a seven-game winning streak while Iowa had won five in a row before suffering a hard-fought 82-72 loss Thursday night at No. 15 Maryland.
Illinois’ rise has been sparked by 7-foot, 290-pound freshman Kofi Cockburn, who has provided a robust inside presence to complement the perimeter brilliance of sophomore Ayo Dosunmo. Most of all, the Illini have played superb team defense and they rank second in the country in rebounding margin.
The offense has had its ups and downs — they shot just 33.3 percent in a victory over Minnesota on Thursday — but the defense and rebounding have been there every night.
“We’ve got to elevate ourselves again offensively,’’ head coach Brad Underwood said after the Minnesota game, “but we’re finding a way to win with some pretty solid defense.’’
Cockburn has made the Big Ten freshman of the week honor his own personal prize, winning the award seven times already, while the 6-5 Dosunmu has evolved into one of the league’s elite players, especially in late-game situations.
“Most of that comes from confidence and the confidence comes from experience …’’ Underwood said of Dosunmu. “He’s changed physically. He’s added 19-20 pounds. He’s continued to work on the skill set part of his game, which is very good. For him, it’s just comfort and confidence that comes from understanding and experience.’’
As the Illini have emerged as a sure bet to end a seven-year NCAA tournament drought, Underwood said one of his biggest objectives has been to simply keep his team grounded.
“Don’t get fat, don’t get fat. You can’t get fat …’’ he said. “That’s my job to make sure they don’t get fat and happy. We’ve got to keep ourselves lean.’’
Iowa has had nearly a parallel season, emerging as a contender on the strength of a stunning up-tick in productivity by 6-11 Luka Garza, who ranks fifth in the country in scoring and 12th in rebounding. His steady play has helped the Hawkeyes overcome disabling injuries to Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge.
The Hawkeyes have shown grit and chemistry in pretty much every game. Even in their Thursday loss at Maryland, which is undefeated at home, they battled to the very end despite having Garza relegated to the bench by foul trouble for much of the night.
“The core group that we have is playing really well together,’’ said sophomore Joe Wieskamp, who is averaging 15 points per game, 17.8 in Big Ten play. “We’re very connected out there. Even though we’re not quite as deep right now, we just kind of have that rhythm.’’
The last time the Hawkeyes and Illini met when both were ranked was in 2005 when No. 23 Iowa went to Champaign to face No. 1-rated Illinois and lost 78-63.
The last such meeting in Iowa City was in early January 1999, when the 11th-ranked Hawkeyes rolled to an 84-62 win over the 17th-ranked Illini.
