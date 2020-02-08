Iowa has score to settle against Nebraska

This is how stunning the Purdue loss was: It was Iowa’s largest margin of defeat since 1990. It had been 15 years and two jobs since McCaffery had one of his teams beaten that badly. His UNC-Greensboro club suffered a 98-44 loss to Duke early in the 2004-05 season.

It left the Hawkeyes (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) eager to atone in Saturday's 5 p.m. matchup at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“It’s almost like as soon as the clock ends, you’re ready for the next game,’’ said Garza, who was named Friday as one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award. “You just want to get out there and create a new narrative.’’

McCaffery said he was impressed with how his players bounced back from the loss. He said they were very calm and professional in practice on Thursday. So was he.

“I think the perception is … it's like you play poorly, and the coach's responsibility is to go in and turn over every chair and scream at everybody,’’ he said. “Somehow that is miraculously going to change what just happened.