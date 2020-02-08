Iowa has score to settle against Nebraska

IOWA CITY — It’s not as though members of the Iowa basketball team weren’t already highly motivated for their rematch with Nebraska on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes view their Jan. 7 meeting with the Cornhuskers as a missed opportunity, an aberration. Facing a sagging defense focused solely on stopping Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza, they made just 4 of 33 shots from 3-point range and went down to a 76-70 loss to a team that has not won a game since then.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he doesn’t really believe in revenge as a motivation but that word trickled across the lips of a view of his players Friday.
And the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes received an extra jolt of motivation Wednesday when they went down to an astonishingly lopsided 104-68 loss to Purdue.
“I don’t think I’ve played in a basketball game where I’ve been that embarrassed and I don’t think I’ve ever been ready to play a game like I’m ready now,’’ freshman guard CJ Fredrick said.
He said for one of the few times this season, basketball ceased to be fun for a couple of hours Wednesday.
“We just didn’t do anything right,’’ he said. “But we’re not going to look back, just keep moving forward. It’s just another loss, but we’re definitely going to be ready to play Saturday.’’
This is how stunning the Purdue loss was: It was Iowa’s largest margin of defeat since 1990. It had been 15 years and two jobs since McCaffery had one of his teams beaten that badly. His UNC-Greensboro club suffered a 98-44 loss to Duke early in the 2004-05 season.
It left the Hawkeyes (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) eager to atone in Saturday's 5 p.m. matchup at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“It’s almost like as soon as the clock ends, you’re ready for the next game,’’ said Garza, who was named Friday as one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award. “You just want to get out there and create a new narrative.’’
McCaffery said he was impressed with how his players bounced back from the loss. He said they were very calm and professional in practice on Thursday. So was he.
“I think the perception is … it's like you play poorly, and the coach's responsibility is to go in and turn over every chair and scream at everybody,’’ he said. “Somehow that is miraculously going to change what just happened.
“I think we all have to be more professional than that. We didn't have it. Credit them. They were better. So what you do, is you take a look at it. You take a look at yourself, coaches, players. What could we have done differently? What should we have done differently?’’
McCaffery didn’t even make his players review the video of the game although Fredrick said he’s pretty sure there will be a showing sometime before Purdue comes to Iowa City on March 3.
For now, they have just “flushed’’ Purdue and moved on to Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers, who are well entrenched in 13th place in the Big Ten standings, employed perhaps the most unique defensive approach that anyone has taken against Iowa all season in that earlier meeting. They surrounded Garza with three players and dared the Hawkeyes to launch 3s.
It helped that Fredrick, who is shooting 48.2% from 3-point range, missed that game with an injury. And sophomore Joe Wieskamp, who leads Iowa in 3s, was 1 for 10 from beyond the arc.
“I’m assuming since it worked for them the first time, they may try it again,’’ Garza said. “But they may change because we have CJ now and we shoot better at home.’’
Fredrick, who agonized as he sat on the bench and watched all those 3-point chances, said he certainly hopes Nebraska uses the same defense.
“That would be nice,’’ he said with a laugh.
McCaffery said he thinks Nebraska will gang up on Garza again but will mix it with other things, just as most opponents have done against a player who is riding a string of eight consecutive 20-plus scoring efforts.
“I'm to the point now where we've seen it all,’’ McCaffery said. “We'll probably see more than one thing from them, just like we see more than one thing from everybody else now.’’