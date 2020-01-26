Iowa, Gustafson raise roof at Carver

The fight that Gustafson showed throughout a career that left her as Iowa’s all-time scoring and rebounding leader was recognized after the Hawkeyes celebrated their win.

Gustafson entered the court through a tunnel of current Iowa players and coaches and in addition to videos featuring highlights from her career as well as comments from her teammates and coaches, director of athletics Gary Barta and coach Lisa Bluder.

Barta told Gustafson that calling her the greatest Iowa women’s basketball player of all time wasn’t enough.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“She is one of the most decorated student-athletes in any sport at the University of Iowa in its history,’’ Barta said. “Megan, thank you for being an inspiration, thank you for all you accomplished in your career and thank you for a being a Hawkeye.’’

Bluder praised Gustafson’s work ethic on the court, in the classroom and called her “one of the kindest’’ people she has ever met.

“I’m so proud that number ‘10’ is going to be hanging for the rafters forever,’’ Bluder said.

Earlier, the Hawkeyes (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten) had to dig deep after Czinano sprained her right ankle on a drive to the basket in the third quarter and did not return to the game.