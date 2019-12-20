IOWA CITY — No one connected with the Iowa basketball team was caught off guard by the decision Jordan Bohannon made this week.
Bohannon, who underwent surgery on his right hip in May, decided to undergo the same sort of procedure on his left hip, sidelining him for the rest of the season.
“We kind of suspected it, I think,’’ sophomore Connor McCaffery said. “We knew what he was dealing with and what he was going through, the pain that he was in. Having to make this decision, I don’t think it really surprised everyone a ton.’’
Bohannon had the surgery Thursday morning at University Hospital and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said it went well.
McCaffery actually was late for his weekly news conference because he spent nearly an hour at the hospital visiting with Bohannon’s family. He said he thinks the senior guard made the right decision and he rejected the notion that Bohannon might have come back too soon after the first surgery.
“I think he did exactly what he wanted to do,’’ McCaffery said. “The (first) surgery went well and he felt good … I think he knew at some point this was going to have to be done and the only question was would it be done now or at the end of the year. I think he completely made the right decision to do it now.’’
The recovery time for this surgery is expected to be 6 to 9 months, which means the Hawkeyes’ career leader in 3-point field goals should be fully ready for his fifth season in an Iowa uniform.
“He’ll be able to do some things after five months,’’ McCaffery said. “We’ll go really slow. Obviously, at five months he’s not going to do too much. We’ll go really slow with him and expect a full recovery by next season.’’
The biggest question now is how the Hawkeyes will cope without their floor leader for the remainder of this season, starting Saturday with a game against Cincinnati at the United Center in Chicago.
“People just have to step up and adjust to playing without him,’’ junior center Luka Garza said. “It’s going to be tough, but we have guys who are ready.’’
Redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick, who may take on a larger offensive role, said it helps that the Hawkeyes played without Bohannon all summer while he was rehabilitating. He admitted, though, that it will be “a little different.
“He pushes the pace,’’ Fredrick said. “He’s another shooter that teams have to lock into. But we’re going to continue to do what we do — run, lock into the game plan, play good defense.’’
McCaffery said he has not yet decided who will fill Bohannon’s spot in the starting lineup. It will be either 6-foot-10 senior Ryan Kriener or 6-0 freshman Joe Toussaint.
It’s just a matter of whether the Hawkeyes want to go with a larger lineup or go small.
“We’re working on both,’’ McCaffery said. “It may be a function of who we’re playing, how big they are, if they go small or they go big.’’
The biggest area in which Bohannon may be missed is in late-game situations. In several games last season, he simply took over in the final minutes of games and hit huge shots to help the Hawkeyes win.
“Somebody’s going to step in and fill that role, but maybe it’s different,’’ McCaffery said. “There’s other things we can run. We’ve got a lot of guys who can make shots on this team. Others will have that opportunity.’’
PATRICK DOUBTFUL: Fran McCaffery said Thursday that he doesn’t think his son, Patrick, will play any more this season. Patrick played the first two games of the season but has been out since then with what have been described as “residual’’ effects from his 2014 battle with cancer.
“It doesn’t look like that right now but it’s always a possibility,’’ McCaffery said if Patrick would return this season.
ENOUGH ALREADY: After having a tooth dislodged in last week’s 84-68 victory over Iowa State, Garza said he will start using a mouthguard in games.
“I don’t really like it,’’ Garza said. “I’ve never liked playing with a mouthguard, but I’ll have to deal with it for awhile.”
Iowa State's Rasir Bolton looks for a shot over Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during the first half Thursday in Ames.
SYRACUSE, NY - DECEMBER 03: Iowa Hawkeyes Center Luka Garza (55) looks to shoot the ball during the second half of the college basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Syracuse Orange on December 3, 2019, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn (22) drives the ball as Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) grabs the ball away from Texas Tech's Jahmi'us Ramsey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Minnesota guard Marcus Carr grabs a rebound in front of Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Minnesota forward Alihan Demir, right, grabs a rebound over Iowa guard Connor McCaffery during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) reacts after having a foul called against him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State,Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) walks on the court at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 84-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa center Luka Garza drives around Minnesota forward Jarvis Omersa during the first half of Monday's game in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call in the first half of Friday's loss at Michigan.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) fouls Iowa center Luka Garza (55) in the second half of Friday's game in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) drives against Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) gets free for a dunk during the Wolverines' win over Iowa Friday.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound from Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during Tuesday's game in Syracuse, N.Y.
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) dunks against Texas Tech's Russel Tchewa (54) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) shoots over Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a 3-point basket Sunday against Cal Poly.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery, center right, blocks a shot by North Florida guard J.T. Escobar (3) during the first half Thursday in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) grabs a rebound in front of North Florida guard Ryan Burkhardt, left, during the first half Thursday in Iowa City.
Iowa center Luka Garza shoots over SIU-Edwardsville's Anselm Uzuegbunem (30) and Brandon Jackson, right, during Friday's season-opener in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp drives to the basket past Iowa State's Prentiss Nixon Thursday.
Iowa's Joe Wieskamp drives to the basket as Iowa State's Michael Jacobson, left, and Tyrese Haliburton (22) look on during Thursday's game at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp celebrates after making a 3-point basket against Minnesota Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots against San Diego State forward Yanni Wetzell (5) during Friday's game in Las Vegas.
Iowa's Joe Wieskamp is fouled by SIU-Edwardsville's Treavon Martin, left, while driving to the basket during the first half of Friday's game in Iowa City.
San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah (31) defends against Iowa's Ryan Kriener (15) Friday.
San Diego State guard KJ Feagin (10) shoots against Iowa guard CJ Fredrick during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, and CJ Fredrick celebrate during a Nov. 28 win over Texas Tech.
Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) battles Syracuse center Bourama Sidibe (34) for a rebound Tuesday night in Syracuse, N.Y.
Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) drives around Texas Tech's Kyler Edwards (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
