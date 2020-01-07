IOWA CITY — When the Iowa basketball team played at Nebraska in the final regular-season game last March, the Cornhuskers were decimated from a personnel standpoint.
They had lost so many players to injuries and illnesses that they were forced to throw walk-ons into the starting lineup.
When the Hawkeyes walk into Pinnacle Bank Arena tonight, the proverbial shoe will be on the other foot.
Jack Nunge is out for the year with a knee injury. Jordan Bohannon has undergone season-ending hip surgery. Freshman Patrick McCaffery has played in only two games and seems almost certain to miss the remainder of the season.
Starting guard CJ Fredrick sat out the second half of Saturday’s loss to Penn State with a foot injury and is questionable for Tuesday. Connor McCaffery played while sick Saturday and was even sicker Sunday. Ryan Kriener took a shot to the knee Saturday that initially was of great concern to head coach Fran McCaffery although he came back and played a little later in the game.
It’s a situation that has placed added pressure on the few players who are healthy, but McCaffery said during a Monday teleconference with reporters that it’s not something he has spent much time talking to his team about.
“I think that’s how you’ve got to handle it,’’ he said. “It’s obviously something we’re all aware of, but we’ll deal with it one day at a time. It’s an opportunity for somebody else to step up. It will change things, how we prepare, how we play in the games, and some of our walk-ons need to stay ready.’’
Oh, and by the way, the best of the Hawkeyes’ walk-ons, sophomore guard Austin Ash, is out with mononucleosis.
The good news is that starters Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Joe Toussaint, who combined to score all but 11 of the Hawkeyes’ points in the 89-86 loss to Penn State, seem to be healthy.
But if Fredrick is out for any length of time, it could be a big blow. The redshirt freshman is the team’s third-leading scorer and his 3-point shooting ability has taken on added importance with the loss of Bohannon.
McCaffery said he isn’t sure yet if Fredrick’s injury will be a long-term issue.
“I think we’ll know a lot more about that in the next day or so. Not sure yet,’’ he said. “I’m not ducking the question. We’re looking at a variety of things on him. We want to make sure before we run him back out there that he’s ready to go. He clearly was not ready to go in the second half.’’
McCaffery would not specify what Fredrick’s injury is, but said it is not a sprained ankle. He’s not even sure if it happened before or during Saturday’s game.
“He seemed to be fine before the game,’’ McCaffery said. “I don’t know if there was something going on before and it just got aggravated or not.’’
The Nebraska team the Hawkeyes face tonight is expected by most experts to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten standings although the Cornhuskers always are tough on their home court.
Coach Fred Hoiberg’s team is the only Big Ten team that had a sub-.500 record in non-conference play and it really has struggled on the boards. It is 348th out of 350 NCAA Division I teams in rebounding margin.
“They’ve got speed and quickness, they play hard, they execute as you would expect,’’ McCaffery said. “I’ve been impressed with their team, in particular, as they’ve evolved.”
