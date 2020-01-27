Hawkeyes ready for a different Wisconsin team

They haven’t completely abandoned the inside game. Junior center Nate Reuvers leads them in scoring and they have been bolstered by the addition of Ohio State transfer Micah Potter, who became eligible at mid-season. However, they’re not quite as dominant around the basket as they were with Happ.

They are 11th in the Big Ten in rebounding margin and were outrebounded 42-16 in a loss at Purdue on Friday night.

Still, with two quality big men and a great defensive tradition, the Badgers should present a another challenge for Iowa center Luka Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring at 23.2 points per game, 28.0 in league play.

Both the Hawkeyes (14-5, 5-3) and Badgers (12-8, 5-4 Big Ten) are part of a logjam in the upper half of the Big Ten standings. Illinois and Michigan State are tied for first place at 7-2 in league play, but Iowa and Wisconsin are within two games of the lead along with 6-3 Maryland, 6-3 Rutgers and 5-4 Indiana.

This will be Iowa’s fourth straight home game against a team ranked in the top 33 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. The Hawkeyes, who are 21st on the list, previously defeated No. 14 Maryland, No. 33 Michigan and No. 19 Rutgers. Wisconsin is No. 30.

All but two of the Big Ten’s 14 teams are in the top 42.