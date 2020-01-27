Hawkeyes ready for a different Wisconsin team

IOWA CITY — For the past several years, preparing to play Wisconsin on the basketball court was always pretty much the same.
The No. 1 thing on the scouting report was dealing with the playmaking skills of Ethan Happ, who was the center of attention in almost everything the Badgers did.
Happ is gone. He’s playing pro basketball in Italy now. So, not surprisingly, the Wisconsin team that will visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena for another crucial Big Ten game at 7:30 p.m. today has a bit of an altered look.
They’re still a formidable team that plays great defense and is on track to secure another NCAA Tournament berth.
“But they’re different without him,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “They ran a lot of things through him. But the thing that makes them good is they have a lot of good players that they can move around. Instead of posting up Happ all the time, they post up different guys, different positions … They’ve got multiple 3-point shooters, they’ve got some versatility and they’ve got veteran guys.’’
The Badgers are more perimeter-oriented now. They made a school-record 18 3-point field goals (in 34 attempts) in a victory over Nebraska last week with eight different players making at least one 3. They average 23.6 3-point attempts per game, fourth-most in the Big Ten.
They haven’t completely abandoned the inside game. Junior center Nate Reuvers leads them in scoring and they have been bolstered by the addition of Ohio State transfer Micah Potter, who became eligible at mid-season. However, they’re not quite as dominant around the basket as they were with Happ.
They are 11th in the Big Ten in rebounding margin and were outrebounded 42-16 in a loss at Purdue on Friday night.
Still, with two quality big men and a great defensive tradition, the Badgers should present a another challenge for Iowa center Luka Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring at 23.2 points per game, 28.0 in league play.
Both the Hawkeyes (14-5, 5-3) and Badgers (12-8, 5-4 Big Ten) are part of a logjam in the upper half of the Big Ten standings. Illinois and Michigan State are tied for first place at 7-2 in league play, but Iowa and Wisconsin are within two games of the lead along with 6-3 Maryland, 6-3 Rutgers and 5-4 Indiana.
This will be Iowa’s fourth straight home game against a team ranked in the top 33 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. The Hawkeyes, who are 21st on the list, previously defeated No. 14 Maryland, No. 33 Michigan and No. 19 Rutgers. Wisconsin is No. 30.
All but two of the Big Ten’s 14 teams are in the top 42.
“It’s kind of what you sign up for to play in the Big Ten,’’ said Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp, who has supplemented Garza’s production by averaging 18.9 points per game over the past 10 contests.
“You realize you’re going to play in full houses, against good teams every single night out, a lot of ranked teams, a lot of teams right on the border of being ranked. You realize that each game is a big one that’s going to look good on our resume at the end of the season.’’