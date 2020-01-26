Hawkeyes honored to honor Gustafson

IOWA CITY — There is more to Megan Gustafson’s return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena today than simply celebrating the career of the first women’s basketball player in Big Ten history to be the consensus national player of the year.

Iowa will officially retire Gustafson’s No. 10 jersey in a ceremony following a 3 p.m. game between the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes and Michigan State, and the postgame timing of it all is not a coincidence.

“I’m just glad we all get to be here and see it,’’ Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle said. “Megan is such a great person and great player, a great teammate. It’s going to be fun to have the chance to share her day.’’

With so many teammates still on the court for a Hawkeye team that shares the Big Ten lead and has a 16-3 overall record, the ceremony is being held following the game to allow Iowa players to be present as Gustafson joins Michelle Edwards as the only players in the 46-year history of the program to have their jersey numbers retired.

“Our job is to win the game and then help Megan celebrate,’’ Doyle said.

They’ll be joined by the largest crowd of the season. As of Friday, 10,670 tickets had been sold for today’s game.