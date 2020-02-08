Hawkeyes hammer Huskers

Both Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg used the same word to describe how Wieskamp played: Incredible.

“I don’t think he gets talked about for what he’s been able to do for us this year,’’ chimed in Iowa center Luka Garza, who scored 20-plus points for the ninth consecutive game, finishing with 22. “He and I, as a duo, have been kind of lethal in terms of the way we’ve been able to score the ball and he’s been tremendous and consistent, showing up every night.

“Teams are developing a lot of game plans for me, but they’re keying on him as well and making it tough for him to get open looks. Tonight I think he just did a great job.’’

Wieskamp pretty much delivered the knockout punch after the Hawkeyes endured some ups and downs in the first half. He scored 20 points in the first 8 minutes, 5 seconds of the second half, mixing a pair of 3s with a dunk, a fast-break layup, a couple of drives and six free throws to balloon the Iowa lead to 72-40.

“I guess I just kind of got in a little rhythm,’’ the sophomore forward said. “People were finding me at the right times. I was reading when they were flying at me for my shot so I just took it to them and finished around the rim.’’