Hawkeye women fall at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored a career-high 30 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 78-63 win over No. 18 Iowa on Sunday.

Hillmon shot 14 of 19 from the floor and collected her seventh double-double this season.

The Wolverines (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) got their first win over a ranked opponent this season after four losses and their first victory over a Top 25 team since beating Iowa on Feb. 1 last year in Ann Arbor.

Alexis Sevillian led Iowa with 15 points, Kathleen Doyle added 14, Makenzie Meyer 13 and Amanda Ollinger 10 points with eight rebounds.

The Hawkeyes (18-4, 9-2) had a nine-game win streak snapped and dropped into a first-place tie with No. 23 Northwestern (9-2), a half-game ahead of No. 17 Maryland (8-3).

Michigan was up by 19 midway through the third quarter and Iowa only got as close as eight with 1:46 left in the game before the Wolverines finished on a 9-2 run.

