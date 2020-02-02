You are the owner of this article.
Hawkeye women fall at Michigan
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Hawkeye women fall at Michigan

{{featured_button_text}}

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored a career-high 30 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 78-63 win over No. 18 Iowa on Sunday.

Hillmon shot 14 of 19 from the floor and collected her seventh double-double this season.

The Wolverines (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) got their first win over a ranked opponent this season after four losses and their first victory over a Top 25 team since beating Iowa on Feb. 1 last year in Ann Arbor.

Alexis Sevillian led Iowa with 15 points, Kathleen Doyle added 14, Makenzie Meyer 13 and Amanda Ollinger 10 points with eight rebounds.

The Hawkeyes (18-4, 9-2) had a nine-game win streak snapped and dropped into a first-place tie with No. 23 Northwestern (9-2), a half-game ahead of No. 17 Maryland (8-3).

Michigan was up by 19 midway through the third quarter and Iowa only got as close as eight with 1:46 left in the game before the Wolverines finished on a 9-2 run.

Michigan 78, Iowa 63

IOWA (18-4) -- Ollinger 5-7 0-0 10, Warnock 0-4 1-2 1, Doyle 5-11 4-7 14, Meyer 5-12 1-1 13, Sevillian 5-9 2-2 15, Czinano 3-6 0-0 6, Marshall 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 2-5 0-0 4, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 8-12 63.

MICHIGAN (14-7) -- Brown 1-4 4-4 6, Hillmon 14-19 2-3 30, Dilk 6-11 1-2 14, Johnson 3-7 4-6 11, Rauch 2-6 2-2 8, Kiser 0-3 1-2 1, Varejao 1-2 0-0 2, Nolan 0-1 0-0 0, Sidor 2-2 0-0 6, Smeenge 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-55 14-19 78.

Iowa;11;14;17;21 — 63

Michigan;22;15;22;19 — 78

3-point goals -- Iowa 5-18 (Warnock 0-2, Meyer 2-8, Sevillian 3-6, Marshall 0-1, Martin 0-1), Michigan 6-15 (Brown 0-2, Dilk 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Rauch 2-4, Kiser 0-2, Varejao 0-1, Nolan 0-1, Sidor 2-2). Assists -- Iowa 9 (Doyle 5), Michigan 18 (Dilk 6). Fouled out -- Iowa Ollinger, Doyle, Czinano, Michigan Brown. Rebounds -- Iowa 24 (Ollinger 3-8), Michigan 39 (Hillmon 5-10). Total fouls -- Iowa 23, Michigan 19. A -- 3,124.

Big Ten standings

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Northwestern;9;2;19;3

Iowa;9;2;18;4

Maryland;8;2;17;4

Indiana;7;3;17;5

Rutgers;6;4;16;5

Purdue;6;4;15;7

Michigan;5;5;14;7

Ohio St.;5;5;12;9

Nebraska;5;6;15;7

Michigan St.;4;6;11;10

Minnesota;4;7;14;8

Wisconsin;3;8;11;11

Illinois;1;9;10;11

Penn St.;1;10;7;15

