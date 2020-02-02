Hawkeye women fall at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored a career-high 30 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 78-63 win over No. 18 Iowa on Sunday.
Hillmon shot 14 of 19 from the floor and collected her seventh double-double this season.
The Wolverines (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) got their first win over a ranked opponent this season after four losses and their first victory over a Top 25 team since beating Iowa on Feb. 1 last year in Ann Arbor.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Alexis Sevillian led Iowa with 15 points, Kathleen Doyle added 14, Makenzie Meyer 13 and Amanda Ollinger 10 points with eight rebounds.
The Hawkeyes (18-4, 9-2) had a nine-game win streak snapped and dropped into a first-place tie with No. 23 Northwestern (9-2), a half-game ahead of No. 17 Maryland (8-3).
Michigan was up by 19 midway through the third quarter and Iowa only got as close as eight with 1:46 left in the game before the Wolverines finished on a 9-2 run.
Iowa beats Iowa St. 75-69 for 4th straight win over Cyclones
Iowa forward Monika Czinano reacts in front of Iowa State forward Kristin Scott, right, after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa beats Iowa St. 75-69 for 4th straight win over Cyclones
Iowa State basketball coach Bill Fennelly hugs his son assistant coach Billy Fennelly after a moment of silence in honor of Bill Fennelly's father, who died earlier in the day, before tipoff in an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Michigan 78, Iowa 63
IOWA (18-4) -- Ollinger 5-7 0-0 10, Warnock 0-4 1-2 1, Doyle 5-11 4-7 14, Meyer 5-12 1-1 13, Sevillian 5-9 2-2 15, Czinano 3-6 0-0 6, Marshall 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 2-5 0-0 4, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 8-12 63. MICHIGAN (14-7) -- Brown 1-4 4-4 6, Hillmon 14-19 2-3 30, Dilk 6-11 1-2 14, Johnson 3-7 4-6 11, Rauch 2-6 2-2 8, Kiser 0-3 1-2 1, Varejao 1-2 0-0 2, Nolan 0-1 0-0 0, Sidor 2-2 0-0 6, Smeenge 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-55 14-19 78. Iowa;11;14;17;21 — 63 Michigan;22;15;22;19 — 78
3-point goals -- Iowa 5-18 (Warnock 0-2, Meyer 2-8, Sevillian 3-6, Marshall 0-1, Martin 0-1), Michigan 6-15 (Brown 0-2, Dilk 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Rauch 2-4, Kiser 0-2, Varejao 0-1, Nolan 0-1, Sidor 2-2). Assists -- Iowa 9 (Doyle 5), Michigan 18 (Dilk 6). Fouled out -- Iowa Ollinger, Doyle, Czinano, Michigan Brown. Rebounds -- Iowa 24 (Ollinger 3-8), Michigan 39 (Hillmon 5-10). Total fouls -- Iowa 23, Michigan 19. A -- 3,124.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!