Haliburton, Cyclones planning to bounce back

“I think he took some ownership to reach out and he took some ownership to get everybody together to review our actions, the pace we need to play with, the ball movement we need and the movement we need to have when we’re cutting,” Prohm said. “Them taking the step to do that on their own, I thought was huge.

“When I left my office I got down there, I just watched for a little bit. It was great to see but what it shows you is that our character is good.”

Freshman guard Tre Jackson loved what Haliburton did.

“It was a great experience,” Jackson said. “It showed the leadership of Tyrese. We went out there without the coaches help, direction or anything and we started going through different plays and scenarios. He brought us together as a team.”

That’s what Haliburton does — on and off the court, he’s a team-first guy. He looks to pass before he looks for his own shot and he makes sure the team stays a cohesive unit — even in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

