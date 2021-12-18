Green scores 29 points to lift UNI past Marshall 75-60

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — AJ Green scored 29 points and Northern Iowa topped Marshall 75-60 on Saturday.
Nate Heise and Cole Henry each scored 12 points for Northern Iowa (4-5).
Marshall scored 24 second-half points, a season low for the team. Obinna Anochili-Killen scored a career-high 22 points for the Thundering Herd (7-5) and Taevion Kinsey scored 10.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Henry
|25
|6-8
|0-0
|4-7
|4
|2
|12
|Berhow
|37
|3-9
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|1
|8
|Green
|34
|10-26
|6-6
|1-5
|2
|4
|29
|Heise
|29
|3-4
|5-6
|0-4
|2
|1
|12
|Pickford
|22
|1-1
|2-2
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|Anderson
|23
|0-3
|0-0
|2-9
|0
|2
|0
|Born
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|3
|Carter
|10
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|7
|Phyfe
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Kimmons
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-63
|13-14
|11-36
|17
|17
|75
Percentages: FG .429, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Green 3-12, Berhow 2-6, Heise 1-1, Carter 1-2, Born 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Phyfe 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Heise).
Turnovers: 12 (Berhow 3, Carter 2, Green 2, Pickford 2, Anderson, Henry, Kimmons).
Steals: 10 (Berhow 4, Green 2, Pickford 2, Anderson, Heise).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARSHALL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anochili-Killen
|34
|7-10
|5-5
|2-5
|1
|2
|22
|George
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|Early
|26
|1-4
|2-3
|0-2
|3
|2
|5
|Kinsey
|40
|2-9
|5-5
|0-2
|1
|1
|10
|Taylor
|31
|4-11
|0-2
|0-6
|5
|0
|9
|McKey
|20
|2-3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Toussaint
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Sarenac
|8
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Dillon
|7
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Braun
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-50
|12-16
|4-24
|13
|13
|60
Percentages: FG .400, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Anochili-Killen 3-4, Dillon 2-3, Early 1-4, Taylor 1-5, Kinsey 1-6, Braun 0-1, George 0-1, Sarenac 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Anochili-Killen 3, George).
Turnovers: 17 (Taylor 6, George 3, Kinsey 2, Anochili-Killen, Braun, Dillon, Early, McKey, Sarenac).
Steals: 5 (Taylor 2, Anochili-Killen, George, Toussaint).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Iowa
|34
|41
|—
|75
|Marshall
|36
|24
|—
|60