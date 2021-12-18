 Skip to main content
Green scores 29 points to lift UNI past Marshall 75-60

UNI MBBall Media Day 1

Northern Iowa junior guard AJ Green poses for a picture during the men's basketball media day at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — AJ Green scored 29 points and Northern Iowa topped Marshall 75-60 on Saturday.

Nate Heise and Cole Henry each scored 12 points for Northern Iowa (4-5).

Marshall scored 24 second-half points, a season low for the team. Obinna Anochili-Killen scored a career-high 22 points for the Thundering Herd (7-5) and Taevion Kinsey scored 10.

  FGFTReb   
N. IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Henry256-80-04-74212
Berhow373-90-02-3218
Green3410-266-61-52429
Heise293-45-60-42112
Pickford221-12-22-3244
Anderson230-30-02-9020
Born121-50-00-1223
Carter103-40-00-1207
Phyfe50-30-00-2100
Kimmons30-00-00-1010
Totals20027-6313-1411-36171775

Percentages: FG .429, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Green 3-12, Berhow 2-6, Heise 1-1, Carter 1-2, Born 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Phyfe 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Heise).

Turnovers: 12 (Berhow 3, Carter 2, Green 2, Pickford 2, Anderson, Henry, Kimmons).

Steals: 10 (Berhow 4, Green 2, Pickford 2, Anderson, Heise).

Technical Fouls: None.

  FGFTReb   
MARSHALLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anochili-Killen347-105-52-51222
George131-30-01-3222
Early261-42-30-2325
Kinsey402-95-50-21110
Taylor314-110-20-6509
McKey202-30-11-3024
Toussaint191-20-00-1022
Sarenac80-40-00-1100
Dillon72-30-00-1016
Braun20-10-00-0010
Totals20020-5012-164-24131360

Percentages: FG .400, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Anochili-Killen 3-4, Dillon 2-3, Early 1-4, Taylor 1-5, Kinsey 1-6, Braun 0-1, George 0-1, Sarenac 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Anochili-Killen 3, George).

Turnovers: 17 (Taylor 6, George 3, Kinsey 2, Anochili-Killen, Braun, Dillon, Early, McKey, Sarenac).

Steals: 5 (Taylor 2, Anochili-Killen, George, Toussaint).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Iowa344175
Marshall362460
