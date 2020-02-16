Garza powers Iowa to narrow win

MINNEAPOLIS — It was sort of a perfect storm of adversity for the Iowa basketball team Sunday.

The Hawkeyes’ best player — the one who seems to score almost any time he wants to — fouled out. Their second-best player scored two points. Their third-best player didn’t even play.

They scored fewer points than they have in any game all season. With five minutes to go, they found themselves trailing one of their most bitter rivals by eight points in one of the Big Ten’s most daunting venues.

And they somehow found a way to win the game.

The 21st-ranked Hawkeyes got 24 points from Luka Garza, got major contributions down the stretch from Ryan Kriener, Bakari Evelyn and Connor McCaffery and outscored Minnesota 11-0 in those final five minutes to escape with a 58-55 victory over the Golden Gophers at sold-out Williams Arena.

“I think it was a belief in the huddle within this team that we’re going to win this game,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “Luka said it, he verbalized it. He said ‘We’re going to win the game.’ There was just never any panic. You cannot go on the road and be down by 8 with five minutes to go and panic.’’