Doyle, Iowa finish off Ohio St.

IOWA CITY (AP) — Kathleen Doyle scored 13 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 19 Iowa defeat Ohio State 77-68 on Thursday night.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder picked up her 200th Big Ten win while the Hawkeyes (16-3, 7-1) won their seventh straight game and 31st consecutive at home. They are tied atop the Big Ten with No. 22 Northwestern.

Doyle came in leading the Big Ten in conference-game scoring at 22.4. She was 8-of-12 shooting and made all nine of her free throws. She was 4 of 5 from the field and 5 of 5 at the line in the fourth quarter.