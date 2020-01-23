Doyle, Iowa finish off Ohio St.

IOWA CITY (AP) — Kathleen Doyle scored 13 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 19 Iowa defeat Ohio State 77-68 on Thursday night.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder picked up her 200th Big Ten win while the Hawkeyes (16-3, 7-1) won their seventh straight game and 31st consecutive at home. They are tied atop the Big Ten with No. 22 Northwestern.
Doyle came in leading the Big Ten in conference-game scoring at 22.4. She was 8-of-12 shooting and made all nine of her free throws. She was 4 of 5 from the field and 5 of 5 at the line in the fourth quarter.
Makenzie Meyer added 19 points and Monika Czinano 12 for Iowa.
Iowa 77, Ohio St. 68
OHIO ST. (11-8) -- Juhasz 7-15 5-6 22, Patty 0-4 0-0 0, Greene 3-6 0-0 7, Miller 0-5 0-2 0, Sheldon 4-10 4-4 13, Mikulasikova 0-7 0-0 0, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 4-10 0-0 10, Crooms 7-13 1-2 16, Satterfield 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-71 10-14 68.
IOWA (16-3) -- Ollinger 3-4 2-2 8, Czinano 6-11 0-1 12, Doyle 8-12 9-9 26, Meyer 5-13 6-7 19, Sevillian 1-7 0-0 3, Marshall 2-3 0-0 5, Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0, Warnock 1-4 2-2 4, Totals 26-54 19-21 77.
Ohio St.;23;16;13;16 — 68
Iowa;21;14;18;24 — 77
3-point goals -- Ohio St. 8-32 (Juhasz 3-7, Patty 0-1, Greene 1-3, Miller 0-2, Sheldon 1-6, Mikulasikova 0-2, Bell 2-8, Crooms 1-3), Iowa 6-24 (Doyle 1-3, Meyer 3-10, Sevillian 1-7, Marshall 1-2, Warnock 0-2). Assists -- Ohio St. 16 (Greene 5), Iowa 17 (Doyle 7). Fouled out -- none. Rebounds -- Ohio St. 37 (Juhasz 6-16), Iowa 41 (Ollinger 2-8). Total fouls -- Ohio St. 21, Iowa 12. A -- 6,490.