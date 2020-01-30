Defense making a difference for Iowa

IOWA CITY — It seems that with the Iowa basketball team, the big question always comes down to defense.
Great offense has been a constant for the Iowa program ever since head coach Fran McCaffery arrived. Defense is the variable.
It’s also the reason the Hawkeyes currently are 15-5 (6-3 Big Ten) and just a game out of first place in the Big Ten standings. They’re in the midst of one of the best defensive stretches of the 10-year McCaffery era.
On Monday, they won a game against Wisconsin while shooting just 33.3 percent from the field, and they’ll need another big defensive effort tonight when they visit 15th-ranked Maryland.
“I think it’s important any time you’re in a close game to try to figure out a way to win …,” McCaffery said. “A lot of times games with Wisconsin are like that. You’re proud of your guys for how they competed and how they stayed together and pulled out the victory, but then it’s on to the next one. Maryland’s a completely different kind of game.”
The Hawkeyes had arguably their best defensive effort of the season against the Terrapins three weeks ago in a 67-49 victory Jan. 10 in Iowa City.
That game kicked off a current five-game winning streak that has been marked by exceptional defense, especially in the final minutes of games. The Hawkeyes held Wisconsin scoreless for 5½ minutes down the stretch and limited the Badgers to just five points in the last seven minutes.
In the previous game against 25th-ranked Rutgers, the Hawkeyes allowed only one point in the final minute. They limited Michigan to nine points in the final 7½ minutes, Northwestern to 12 points in the final 8½ and Maryland to 10 in the final 10.
“It starts at the point of attack,” McCaffery said. “I think (freshman point guard) Joe Toussaint has been a big part of it, but I also think the back end of it is really important. I think Luka Garza’s defense this year is not something anybody talks about, but it’s very good. It’s become a critical part of his game.”
McCaffery went on to mention all eight players in his primary rotation. It’s been a total team effort at that end of the court.
In Maryland, the Hawkeyes are facing a team that is 16-4 (6-3 Big Ten) and has suffered three losses by a combined total of 13 points. The only time the Terrapins have been blown out was in that visit to Iowa City.
Terps coach Mark Turgeon didn’t mince any words in talking about how his team played offensively that night. His two-word assessment: “We stunk.”