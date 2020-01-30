Defense making a difference for Iowa

IOWA CITY — It seems that with the Iowa basketball team, the big question always comes down to defense.

Great offense has been a constant for the Iowa program ever since head coach Fran McCaffery arrived. Defense is the variable.

It’s also the reason the Hawkeyes currently are 15-5 (6-3 Big Ten) and just a game out of first place in the Big Ten standings. They’re in the midst of one of the best defensive stretches of the 10-year McCaffery era.

On Monday, they won a game against Wisconsin while shooting just 33.3 percent from the field, and they’ll need another big defensive effort tonight when they visit 15th-ranked Maryland.

“I think it’s important any time you’re in a close game to try to figure out a way to win …,” McCaffery said. “A lot of times games with Wisconsin are like that. You’re proud of your guys for how they competed and how they stayed together and pulled out the victory, but then it’s on to the next one. Maryland’s a completely different kind of game.”

The Hawkeyes had arguably their best defensive effort of the season against the Terrapins three weeks ago in a 67-49 victory Jan. 10 in Iowa City.

