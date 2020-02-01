Cyclones still searching for third scorer

“His shooting really helps,” Haliburton said. “He gives us another option offensively and he makes people have to stay honest and be aware of where he is at all times. They can’t help as much on me if he’s making shots like that.”

Bolton’s approach is simple.

“I’m just staying aggressive and I’m trying to win,” Bolton said.

The key for Iowa State this next stretch is another player stepping up like Bolton did over the last stretch.

Solomon Young and Geroge Conditt both had good games within that stretch, but neither were able to sustain it from game-to-game.

“We need a third guy,” Coach Steve Prohm said. “With the way people are guarding Tyrese, we get good looks and we have to make those. Against Baylor, Rasir was 4-8 from 3-point and the rest of the team was 0-9.

“We have to finish around the paint and make tough plays around the paint. We get bunnies but we aren’t making the tough plays.

“I can beat myself up, and that’s my nature, but this team has to make tough plays. We had bunnies that should’ve been and-1s. We have to draw charges. I’ve seen teams do it before, so we have to figure out how to get this team to do it and sustain it.”

