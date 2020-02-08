Cyclones pull together to top Kansas State

“I probably won’t know anything official until Monday but he is hurt right now. We need to monitor it and see where we go from here.”

In his six minutes and 14 seconds in the second half, he recorded just one assist. In the first half before his injury, he had nine points and two assists.

It’s admirable that Haliburton tried to play through the obvious pain — especially considering he’s projected as a top-10 NBA draft pick and it’d be easy for him to try and protect himself.

“He wanted to play the day after he originally got the injury before the Florida A&M game,” Prohm said of Haliburton’s competitive drive. “He was mad at me because I told him it wasn’t the best thing for him. When I say mad, not like mad at me but mad at the situation.

“He’s an awesome representative of our school. He was leading the cheers on the sideline and I thought that was really, really cool.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It was after Haliburton left the game when Kansas State made its run.

“It’s a big difference without Tyrese because he usually plays 40 minutes a game,” Solomon Young said. “But other guys had to step up and they did.”