SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Washington grabbed the early lead and Iowa couldn't catch up as the Huskies defeated the Hawkeyes 70-63 Saturday in the Puerto Rico Clasico.
Iowa (5-2) shot just 27 percent in the opening half and fell behind 29-20 at intermission. The Hawkeyes bounced back with 44 percent shooting over the final 20 minutes and outscored Washington 43-41.
Kathleen Doyle led Iowa with 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Monika Czinano added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Makenzie Meyer chipped in 10 points.
