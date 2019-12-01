AMES — Senior Ines Nezerwa dropped in a career-best 21 points to help Iowa State to a 71-53 women’s basketball win over New Orleans Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.
The 6-foot-3 Nezerwa hit 8 of 11 shots from the field, 5 of 6 free throws and added four rebounds, four blocks and three steals as the Cyclones (5-1) won their fourth straight game.
Ashley Joens led Iowa State with 24 points and Rae Johnson chipped in 12 points with four of the Cyclones’ six 3-point baskets.
Iowa State shot 44 percent overall, but made 15 of 20 free throw attempts while New Orleans (2-5) shot 36 percent overall and was 5-for-7 from the line.
The Cyclones jumped out to a 9-0 lead and were up 22-15 after the opening quarter. They turned up the defensive pressure in the second period, holding New Orleans to 3 of 12 shooting from the field with six turnovers to open a 42-23 halftime lead.
Iowa St. 71, New Orleans 53
NEW ORLEANS (2-5) — Larry 0-1 0-0 0, Woods 1-3 0-0 2, Bruce 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 1-5 1-1 3, Pimpton 0-0 0-0 0, Malone 1-2 0-0 2, Kay. Thomas 4-8 1-2 11, Brisco 3-6 0-0 6, Deck 2-9 1-2 6, Delgado 2-6 0-0 5, Duncantell 2-5 0-0 5, Jordan 3-7 2-2 9, Dio. Thomas 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 21-59 5-7 53.
IOWA ST. (5-1) — Nezerwa 8-11 5-6 21, Scott 1-8 0-0 2, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-6 0-0 2, Joens 9-17 6-6 24, Johnson 4-7 0-0 12, Kane 0-2 3-4 3, Camber 0-1 0-0 0, Frederick 0-1 0-0 0, Thurmon 2-3 1-4 7, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 15-20 71.
New Orleans 15 8 18 12 — 53
Iowa St. 22 20 15 14 — 71
3-point goals — New Orleans 6-23 (Bruce 0-1, Franklin 0-2, Malone 0-1, Kay. Thomas 2-2, Deck 1-7, Delgado 1-3, Duncantell 1-3, Jordan 1-3, Dio. Thomas 0-1), Iowa St. 6-23 (Nezerwa 0-1, Scott 0-4, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-3, Joens 0-4, Johnson 4-7, Camber 0-1, Thurmon 2-2, Washington 0-1). Assists — New Orleans 10 (Dio. Thomas 3), Iowa St. 17 (Espenmiller-McGraw 8). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — New Orleans 36 (Duncantell 7), Iowa St. 38 (Joens 7). Total fouls — New Orleans 22, Iowa St. 12. A — 9,266.
