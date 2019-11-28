SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Makenzie Meyer poured in a career-high 29 points and the Iowa women's basketball team overwhelmed Towson 100-72 Thursday in the Puerto Rico Clasico.
It was the second win in as many days for the Hawkeyes, who topped Cincinnati 69-61 Wednesday. They will play Washington Friday in their tournament finale.
Meyer hit 11 of 15 shots Thursday, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes shot 56 percent as a team and connected on 10 of 23 attempts from behind the arc.
Monika Czinano added 12 points and seven rebounds while McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall finished with 11 points each. Kate Martin also had seven rebounds for Iowa.
