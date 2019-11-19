{{featured_button_text}}

AMES -- Ashley Joens recorded the first 30-point, 20-rebound game in program history Tuesday afternoon to lead Iowa State to a 79-59 women's basketball win over Texas Southern.

Joens, a sophomore from Iowa City, hit 16 of 18 free throws and had a pair of 3-pointers among her six field goals. Of her 20 rebounds, seven came at the offensive end. Her 16 made free throws tied Angie Welle's school records set in 2002.

Iowa State (2-1) trailed 12-11 after the first period and led just 50-43 after three quarters before erupting for 29 fourth-quarter points. The Cyclones shot just 39.3 percent overall, but knocked down 29 of 39 free throws as Texas Southern (1-2) was whistled for 32 fouls.

Kristin Scott added 18 points and eight rebounds for Iowa State.

