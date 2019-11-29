AMES -- Iowa State raced out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and kept the pedal to the metal Friday for a 90-40 blowout of winless Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones (5-1) shot 50 percent for the game and hit 9 of 23 shots from 3-point range. They had 26 assists and a 52-30 rebounding advantage.
Ashley Joens led Iowa State with 20 points, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 15 points and nine assists, Ines Nezerwa added 14 points and Kristin Scott 11 points and eight rebounds.
