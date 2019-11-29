{{featured_button_text}}

AMES -- Iowa State raced out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and kept the pedal to the metal Friday for a 90-40 blowout of winless Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones (5-1) shot 50 percent for the game and hit 9 of 23 shots from 3-point range. They had 26 assists and a 52-30 rebounding advantage.

Ashley Joens led Iowa State with 20 points, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 15 points and nine assists, Ines Nezerwa added 14 points and Kristin Scott 11 points and eight rebounds.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments