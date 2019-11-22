{{featured_button_text}}

FARGO, N.D. -- Ashley Joens led the way with a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds as Iowa State overpowered North Dakota State 86-58 in women's basketball action Friday.

Rae Johnson added 16 points for the Cyclones (3-1), hitting 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range, and also shared the team lead with four assists. Kristin Scott and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Iowa State raced out to an 18-11 lead after one quarter and led by 12 at halftime. The Cyclones held the Bison to 26 second-half points while scoring 42 of their own to blow the game open.

North Dakota State shot just 34.3 percent overall and 9 of 30 from behind the arc while Iowa State converted 45.3 percent overall, 9 of 20 3-point shots and 19 of 21 free throws.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments