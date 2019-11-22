FARGO, N.D. -- Ashley Joens led the way with a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds as Iowa State overpowered North Dakota State 86-58 in women's basketball action Friday.
Rae Johnson added 16 points for the Cyclones (3-1), hitting 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range, and also shared the team lead with four assists. Kristin Scott and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively.
You have free articles remaining.
Iowa State raced out to an 18-11 lead after one quarter and led by 12 at halftime. The Cyclones held the Bison to 26 second-half points while scoring 42 of their own to blow the game open.
North Dakota State shot just 34.3 percent overall and 9 of 30 from behind the arc while Iowa State converted 45.3 percent overall, 9 of 20 3-point shots and 19 of 21 free throws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.