{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY -- Iowa led for just 4 minutes, 57 seconds Wednesday, but the Hawkeyes held the advantage when it counted most as they pulled out a 77-75 overtime win over Princeton in a women's basketball battle at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

It was the first loss for Princeton (4-1), which led 16-14 after one period and 37-27 at halftime.

Iowa (3-1) got within two points after three quarters and finally pulled even in the fourth. The Hawkeyes then had a chance to secure the win in regulation, but Princeton's Jenna Cunningham banked in a 30-foot heave as time expired to force the extra period.

Kathleen Doyle had 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Makenzie Meyer added 19 points with five 3-point baskets, Monika Czinano chipped in 10 points and Amanda Ollinger grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments